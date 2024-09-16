Hina Khan walks on the ramp amid breast-cancer treatment; stuns in a red bridal look - WATCH

Hina Khan has inspired many after revealing her battle with stage 3 breast cancer. Despite undergoing treatment, she remains committed to her work and continues to spread positivity

Hina Khan has emerged as a true inspiration after revealing her battle with breast cancer. Currently undergoing treatment for stage 3, the actress has not let this health challenge deter her from fulfilling her work commitments. A recent video showing Hina confidently walking the ramp as a bride has gone viral. The clip, shared on Reddit, captures her radiant smile and grace, winning admiration from fans. One user commented on her strength, recalling her resilience during Bigg Boss, where she was hailed as "Sher Khan" for her courage. Another praised her as "Very Inspiring."

Amid her treatment, Hina made an appearance at Ektaa Kapoor’s Ganesh puja, which saw many celebrities in attendance. Spotted by paparazzi, the actress was dressed in a yellow co-ord set and was seen hurrying to her car, trying to avoid being photographed. While fans expressed excitement over her public appearance, some urged her to prioritize rest during this time.

Recently, Hina shared a video on her Instagram showcasing her workout routine, with the caption, "Thousand reasons may present itself to pull you down every day. But I have a promise to fulfil for my future self." She made it clear that her exercises were done under medical supervision and only when her body permitted it.

Despite maintaining a positive outlook, Hina admitted that her journey has its tough days. In a heartfelt social media post, she shared two selfies and wrote, "Everything hurts, but the smile shouldn’t go, right? I have so many problems, can’t even eat without pain. But that’s no reason to be negative. I choose to smile and encourage myself that we will get through this, InshaAllah, one smile at a time."

Hina initially disclosed her cancer diagnosis on June 28 through an Instagram post. Since then, she has continued to update her followers on her journey, believing it is important to “accept the change, embrace the difference, and normalize it.

