76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on Sunday night (Monday IST), delivered surprising results, with "Shogun" and "Baby Reindeer" emerging as the night's biggest winners. Both series clinched the top honors, winning Best Drama and Best Limited Series, respectively, alongside sweeping multiple acting categories.
However, the most unexpected moment of the night came in the Comedy category, where "Hacks" triumphed over fan-favorite "The Bear" to secure Best Comedy Series. In addition to this, "Hacks" star Jean Smart took home the award for Best Actress. Meanwhile, "The Bear" didn't go unnoticed, claiming victories in Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
The Emmy Awards 2024 recognized shows released between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024. In last week's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, "Shogun" dominated with 14 wins, including categories like costumes, makeup, stunts, and best guest actor, which went to Néstor Carbonell. "The Bear" also performed well, winning seven Creative Arts awards, including Jamie Lee Curtis’s victory for best guest actress in a comedy series.
Here is the complete winners' list from the 2024 Emmy Awards:
Drama
Best Drama Series:
Shogun — WINNER
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr & Mrs Smith
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Best Actor in a Drama Series:
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun — WINNER
Idris Elba – Hijack
Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
Walton Goggins – Fallout
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Dominic West – The Crown
Best Actress in a Drama Series:
Anna Sawai – Shogun — WINNER
Imelda Staunton – The Crown
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show — WINNER
Tadanobu Asano – Shogun
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
John Hamm – The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira – Shogun
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown — WINNER
Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Lesley Manville – The Crown
Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Néstor Carbonell – Shogun — WINNER
Paul Dano – Mr & Mrs Smith
Tracy Letts – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses
John Turturro – Mr & Mrs Smith
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Michaela Coel – Mr & Mrs Smith
Claire Foy – The Crown
Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show
Sarah Paulson – Mr & Mrs Smith
Parker Posey – Mr & Mrs Smith
Comedy
Best Comedy Series:
Hacks — WINNER
The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Only Murders in the Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series:
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear — WINNER
Matt Barry – What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
Best Actress in a Comedy Series:
Jean Smart – Hacks — WINNER
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Loot
Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear — WINNER
Lionel Boyce – The Bear
Paul W Downs – Hacks
Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear — WINNER
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear — WINNER
Olivia Colman – The Bear
Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
Limited Series
Best Limited Series:
Baby Reindeer — WINNER
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer — WINNER
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
John Hamm – Fargo
Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country — WINNER
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple – Fargo
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
With these winners, the Emmy Awards 2024 successfully honored the best in television, celebrating creativity and storytelling across genres.