    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE

    The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on Sunday night (Monday IST), took the audience by surprise with unexpected wins. The top shows of the night were Shōgun and Baby Reindeer, securing awards for Best Drama and Best Limited Series. On the comedy front, Hacks stole the spotlight from The Bear, winning Best Comedy Series and Best Actress. Meanwhile, The Bear claimed victories in acting categories

    76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

    The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on Sunday night (Monday IST), delivered surprising results, with "Shogun" and "Baby Reindeer" emerging as the night's biggest winners. Both series clinched the top honors, winning Best Drama and Best Limited Series, respectively, alongside sweeping multiple acting categories.

    However, the most unexpected moment of the night came in the Comedy category, where "Hacks" triumphed over fan-favorite "The Bear" to secure Best Comedy Series. In addition to this, "Hacks" star Jean Smart took home the award for Best Actress. Meanwhile, "The Bear" didn't go unnoticed, claiming victories in Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

    The Emmy Awards 2024 recognized shows released between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024. In last week's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, "Shogun" dominated with 14 wins, including categories like costumes, makeup, stunts, and best guest actor, which went to Néstor Carbonell. "The Bear" also performed well, winning seven Creative Arts awards, including Jamie Lee Curtis’s victory for best guest actress in a comedy series.

    Here is the complete winners' list from the 2024 Emmy Awards:

    Drama
    Best Drama Series:

    Shogun — WINNER
    The Crown
    Fallout
    The Gilded Age
    The Morning Show
    Mr & Mrs Smith
    Slow Horses
    3 Body Problem
    Best Actor in a Drama Series:

    Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun — WINNER
    Idris Elba – Hijack
    Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith
    Walton Goggins – Fallout
    Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
    Dominic West – The Crown
    Best Actress in a Drama Series:

    Anna Sawai – Shogun — WINNER
    Imelda Staunton – The Crown
    Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
    Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
    Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
    Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith
    Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

    Billy Crudup – The Morning Show — WINNER
    Tadanobu Asano – Shogun
    Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
    John Hamm – The Morning Show
    Takehiro Hira – Shogun
    Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
    Jonathan Pryce – The Crown
    Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

    Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown — WINNER
    Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age
    Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
    Greta Lee – The Morning Show
    Lesley Manville – The Crown
    Karen Pittman – The Morning Show
    Holland Taylor – The Morning Show
    Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

    Néstor Carbonell – Shogun — WINNER
    Paul Dano – Mr & Mrs Smith
    Tracy Letts – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty
    Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses
    John Turturro – Mr & Mrs Smith
    Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

    Michaela Coel – Mr & Mrs Smith
    Claire Foy – The Crown
    Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show
    Sarah Paulson – Mr & Mrs Smith
    Parker Posey – Mr & Mrs Smith
    Comedy
    Best Comedy Series:

    Hacks — WINNER
    The Bear
    Abbott Elementary
    Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Only Murders in the Building
    Palm Royale
    Reservation Dogs
    What We Do in the Shadows
    Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

    Jeremy Allen White – The Bear — WINNER
    Matt Barry – What We Do In The Shadows
    Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm
    Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
    Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
    D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs
    Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

    Jean Smart – Hacks — WINNER
    Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
    Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
    Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
    Maya Rudolph – Loot
    Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale
    Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

    Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear — WINNER
    Lionel Boyce – The Bear
    Paul W Downs – Hacks
    Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building
    Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
    Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live
    Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

    Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear — WINNER
    Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
    Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
    Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
    Carol Burnett – Palm Royale
    Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
    Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
    Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

    Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear — WINNER
    Olivia Colman – The Bear
    Kaitlin Olson – Hacks
    Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Only Murders in the Building
    Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live
    Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live
    Limited Series
    Best Limited Series:

    Baby Reindeer — WINNER
    Fargo
    Lessons in Chemistry
    Ripley
    True Detective: Night Country
    Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

    Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer — WINNER
    Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
    John Hamm – Fargo
    Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
    Andrew Scott – Ripley
    Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

    Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country — WINNER
    Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
    Juno Temple – Fargo
    Sofía Vergara – Griselda
    Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans
    With these winners, the Emmy Awards 2024 successfully honored the best in television, celebrating creativity and storytelling across genres.

