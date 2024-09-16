76th Emmy Awards 2024: Shotgun, Baby Reindeer win best series; check out full list of winners HERE

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on Sunday night (Monday IST), took the audience by surprise with unexpected wins. The top shows of the night were Shōgun and Baby Reindeer, securing awards for Best Drama and Best Limited Series. On the comedy front, Hacks stole the spotlight from The Bear, winning Best Comedy Series and Best Actress. Meanwhile, The Bear claimed victories in acting categories

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, held on Sunday night (Monday IST), delivered surprising results, with "Shogun" and "Baby Reindeer" emerging as the night's biggest winners. Both series clinched the top honors, winning Best Drama and Best Limited Series, respectively, alongside sweeping multiple acting categories.

However, the most unexpected moment of the night came in the Comedy category, where "Hacks" triumphed over fan-favorite "The Bear" to secure Best Comedy Series. In addition to this, "Hacks" star Jean Smart took home the award for Best Actress. Meanwhile, "The Bear" didn't go unnoticed, claiming victories in Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The Emmy Awards 2024 recognized shows released between June 1, 2023, and May 31, 2024. In last week's Creative Arts Emmy Awards, "Shogun" dominated with 14 wins, including categories like costumes, makeup, stunts, and best guest actor, which went to Néstor Carbonell. "The Bear" also performed well, winning seven Creative Arts awards, including Jamie Lee Curtis’s victory for best guest actress in a comedy series.

Here is the complete winners' list from the 2024 Emmy Awards:

Drama

Best Drama Series:

Shogun — WINNER

The Crown

Fallout

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr & Mrs Smith

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun — WINNER

Idris Elba – Hijack

Donald Glover – Mr & Mrs Smith

Walton Goggins – Fallout

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Dominic West – The Crown

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Anna Sawai – Shogun — WINNER

Imelda Staunton – The Crown

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Maya Erskine – Mr & Mrs Smith

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show — WINNER

Tadanobu Asano – Shogun

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

John Hamm – The Morning Show

Takehiro Hira – Shogun

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Jonathan Pryce – The Crown

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown — WINNER

Christine Baranski – The Gilded Age

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Lesley Manville – The Crown

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Holland Taylor – The Morning Show

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Néstor Carbonell – Shogun — WINNER

Paul Dano – Mr & Mrs Smith

Tracy Letts – Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

Jonathan Pryce – Slow Horses

John Turturro – Mr & Mrs Smith

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Michaela Coel – Mr & Mrs Smith

Claire Foy – The Crown

Marcia Gay Harden – The Morning Show

Sarah Paulson – Mr & Mrs Smith

Parker Posey – Mr & Mrs Smith

Comedy

Best Comedy Series:

Hacks — WINNER

The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear — WINNER

Matt Barry – What We Do In The Shadows

Larry David – Curb Your Enthusiasm

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Best Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jean Smart – Hacks — WINNER

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Loot

Kristen Wiig – Palm Royale

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear — WINNER

Lionel Boyce – The Bear

Paul W Downs – Hacks

Paul Rudd – Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear — WINNER

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Carol Burnett – Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jamie Lee Curtis – The Bear — WINNER

Olivia Colman – The Bear

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – Only Murders in the Building

Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig – Saturday Night Live

Limited Series

Best Limited Series:

Baby Reindeer — WINNER

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer — WINNER

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

John Hamm – Fargo

Tom Hollander – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie:

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country — WINNER

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Juno Temple – Fargo

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs The Swans

With these winners, the Emmy Awards 2024 successfully honored the best in television, celebrating creativity and storytelling across genres.

Latest Videos