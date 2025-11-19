Himani Shivpuri recalls working with Govinda, sharing how she, Karisma Kapoor and David Dhawan had a pact to handle his 'khujli takes'. She also spoke of his notorious lateness but praised his brilliance and improvisation on set.

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri needs no introduction. Known for her versatile performances across film, television and theatre, she has appeared in several films, including 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Hero No. 1', 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon' and many more. Over the years, she has worked with several big names in the industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, and Govinda.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On-set Antics with Govinda

In a conversation with ANI, Shivpuri recalled a humorous on-set experience while shooting with Govinda in Ooty. Speaking about her time filming with the 'Partner' star and director David Dhawan, Shivpuri said, "He (Govinda) was amazing, brilliant. Once he came on set, he would improvise, and I would improvise with him. But he always wanted one or two extra takes as he wanted to try this and that," she said. So, she, Karisma and David Dhawan agreed on a pact that after four or five good takes, "Ache ho gaye na take to unhe superb, excellent, bahut acha hai" to prevent endless retakes.

Recalling a filming incident, Himani shared, "We were shooting in Ooty, and I had to come back for some film here (Mumbai)" amid a date-related dispute filed by a person with IMPA, "vo 2-3 shifts hote hai na that guy has done a case, secretary ne kuch dates idhar udhar kar diye..to usne IMPA mein dawa thok diya ki ye to meri dates hai ye vahan kaise ja sakti hai Hero No. 1 (He had done 2-3 shifts, you know, and the secretary had shuffled some dates here and there... so he filed a claim with IMPA that these are my dates, how can she go there for Hero No. 1)" Boney Kapoor's dad, who served as president at the time, questioned how she would travel alone from the interiors of Ooty. She added, "Hum vahan gaane kar rahe the Satish Shah bhi hai (Veteran actor Satish Shah was there), mai bhi hu aur ye laga hua hai khujli take isko mai aur Karisma kehte (We were singing there, Satish Shah was also there, I was there too..)"

Explaining the meaning of 'khujli take', the 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon' actor shared, "Matlab ye excellent ho gaya..ye bhi bahut acha ho gya..ek just naam ki khujli ka take karna hai..to David Dhawan ne bola 'tu band kar apni khujli isko jaana hai vaapis iski flight miss ho jayegi' so they sent me. I travelled and arrived in the morning. I shot for those people in Lonavala, and I took the flight in the evening and shot for 'Hero No. 1', it was amazing working with Chichi n all."

'Chichi Was Known for His Late Timings'

Reflecting on Govinda's career, she described him as a "brilliant actor, wonderful dancer and someone with extraordinary comic timing," but noted that he is known for his "late timing". "Chichi (Govinda) was known for his late timings. I was working on a film that Aruna Irani was producing, and her husband, Kuku Kohli, was directing. So we were flying to Hyderabad. I had reached the airport, Raveena had reached the airport, Aruna Ji was there, and Kuku Kohli was there. And Chichi was supposed to come, too, because we had a shoot the next day. He was not there, and Aruna Ji was constantly looking for him. Eventually, she sent us off, and she went to Chichi's house. Aruna Ji, being Aruna Ji, got him," Shivpuri shared.

The actor also recalled how filmmaker David Dhawan would be upset with Govinda for being late to the sets of 'Hero No 1' in Switzerland."But once he used to come on the set, he was amazing, brilliant, and we had a wonderful time. He is such a wonderful actor; he is improvising, and I am also improvising," she added.

Himani Shivapuri has worked alongside Govinda in popular 90s films like 'Deewana Mastana', 'Hero No 1', 'Hadh Kar Di Aapne', and Anari No 1'.

On Govinda's Career and Comeback

The veteran actor also opened up on Govinda's much-awaited comeback to the big screen, stating that the 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi' star struggled to reinvent himself in the industry. "Chichi is such a brilliant actor. He's a wonderful dancer, what timing, and he has also done serious roles, but I think he couldn't reinvent himself, which is so sad. Govinda is brilliant in his way. But that is the thing. They should realise that the public's memory is quite fickle and that they get bored with seeing the same thing. You can't keep doing that. So an actor has to reinvent himself all the time to survive for a longer period," Himani added. (ANI)