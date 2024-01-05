Here's what 'KGF' actor Yash will do on his birthday

On January 8, 'KGF' actor Yash will celebrate his birthday. He thanked his followers for their continuous support and announced his birthday plans in a message.

On January 8, 'KGF' actor Yash will celebrate his 38th birthday. He sent a statement on his Instagram Stories announcing his birthday plans. He also praised his enthusiastic fans for their continued support, especially after announcing his new film, 'Toxic'. Yash revealed his forthcoming project 'Toxic' with filmmaker Geetu Mohandas a few weeks back. The film will hit cinemas in 2025.

Yash was most recently seen in Prashanth Neel's 'KGF' series. Before revealing his forthcoming project, the actor took some time off to spend quality time with his family members.

On January 4, Yash posted a message in English and Kannada on his Instagram Stories. He disclosed his birthday plans and expressed gratitude to his followers.

He wrote, "It's been nearly a month since we announced 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups', and the love and appreciation you have showered means the world to me. You excitement, reactions, theories and analysis encourage me to do more (sic)."

He further added, "I know many of you are waiting to meet me on my birthday in person and share what you think of it. Trust me when I say this, to be able to be with you all is one of the things I treasure the most. But, we may have to wait a bit more since I will be away on January 8. Even though not in person, every wish from you is and will always be very special (sic)."

On December 8, Yash announced his upcoming film titled 'Toxic'. The film will be released in theatres on April 10, 2025.

Yash wrote, "What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC (sic)."

Here's the video:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in negotiations with the 'Toxic' producers. KVN Productions will produce the picture, which will have a large budget.

