Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sandipta Sen on wedding rumours: 'Too much work in hand currently, but when I wed, it'll be grand'

    Sandipta Sen will be next seen in the upcoming web series Noshtoneer, also starring Shoumo Banerjee, Angana Roy, Rahul Dev Bose, Anindya Chatterjee, and others. It will drop on Hoichoi on June 2. 

    Sandipta Sen on wedding rumours: 'Too much work in hand currently, but when I wed, it'll be grand' ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    In 2007, Sen made her debut in the Bengali entertainment industry, with the serial 'Durga'. She always had the mindset of playing a long innings in Tollywood. Several years have passed since then. From small screen to movies, and finally now conqering OTT, she works across mediums. However, amid her professional success and the hustle and the mustle, rumours have been doing rounds in the Tolly para about the actress tying the knots soon with long-term boyfriend Soumya Mukhopadyay. The actress had made her relationship with her partner public last year. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Hoichoi (@hoichoi.tv)

    ALSO READ: Mahabharat actor Gufi Paintal passes away at 79

    Spekaing to a leading media house, the actress said that she currently has too much on her plate and is not getting married anytime soon. However, she also confirmed that when the marriage does take place, it will be a star-studdent event and will be 'grand'. "I won't hide anything", she added. Sen also told press: “Let me indulge everyone's curiosity by saying that yes, I have a steady boyfriend. When I marry him, everyone will receive the news. However, I am not getting married right now."

    In the upcoming series Noshtoneer by Hoichoi, which explores the #metoo movement, Bengali actor Sandipta Sen is yet again collaborating with filmmaker Aditi Roy for the second time after their alliance in the film 'Bodhon'. Speaking about the experience of working with the director, Sen told a media house: It feels like returning home. In Bodhon, I had become quite close with Aditi-di. She has consistently backed me up. She is a really calm and collected person, and I feel quite comfortable working with her. The tension of working with Aditi-di is nonexistent."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by SANDIPTA SEN (@sandiptasen)

    Commenting on the success and importance of the #metoo movement, on which her upcoming webseries, Noshtoneer is based, she told the press: "I believe that fear has been planted in the hearts of such criminals. The fact that more women are speaking up is significant. Having said that, there have been instances where women have wrongly and falsely accused innocent men. However, if I look at the movement as a whole, the genuine cases outweigh the untrue accusations."

    ALSO READ: Drake spills beans on his bond with late Sidhu Moosewala; Know details

     

    Last Updated Jun 7, 2023, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Crore for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging RBA

    Satyaprem Ki Katha: Is Kartik Aaryan getting Rs 25 Cr for this rom-com? Know how much Kiara Advani is charging

    Adipurush Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here ADC

    Adipurush: Prabhas spills beans on his wedding plans, will he wed in Tirupati? Know details here

    'Looks like college viva exam': Alia Bhatt mocked by netizens for her speech on 'gender equality' vma

    'Looks like college viva exam': Alia Bhatt mocked by netizens for her speech on 'gender equality'

    Adipurush: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Actress reveals the TRUTH vma

    Adipurush: Is Kriti Sanon dating Prabhas? Actress reveals the TRUTH

    Bear Grylls next adventure PM Modi to Rajnikanth know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Bear Grylls next adventure: PM Modi to Rajnikanth-know Indian celebs who have been on the ride and are in line

    Recent Stories

    UAE: Dubai to have largest airport in world by 2050 anr

    UAE: Dubai to have largest airport in world by 2050

    CONFIRMED Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July Here is what you can expect gcw

    CONFIRMED! Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event in July; Here's what you can expect

    Air India sends aircraft to small Russian town to evacuate 232 people on board Delhi-San Francisco flight

    Air India sends aircraft to small Russian town to evacuate 232 people on Delhi-San Francisco flight (WATCH)

    Poonam Pandey SEXY Photos: Actress stuns fans by flaunting cleavage in plunging-neckline sea green outfit vma

    Poonam Pandey SEXY Photos: Actress stuns fans by flaunting cleavage in plunging-neckline sea green outfit

    UAE: People can now extend visit visa for 90 days; Check HOW to apply anr

    UAE: People can now extend visit visa for 90 days; Check HOW to apply

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon