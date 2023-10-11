Has Samantha Ruth Prabhu removed ex-husband 'Chay' tattoo? See pictures

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's missing 'Chay' tattoo speculating if she got it removed or covered it up with cosmetics.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's exquisite sense of style took the internet by storm when she shared a series of pictures. The actress wore a stunning pink saree that accentuated her timeless beauty and while she posed, fans spotted that her ex-husband's tattoo 'Chay' was missing from her ribs. The 36-year-old actress had her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's tattoo on the right side of her ribs.

The post

Samantha's missing 'Chay' tattoo speculating if she got it removed or covered it up with cosmetics. It's unknown what transpired, but this tidbit has surely piqued the interest of her fans.

In 2010, Samantha began dating actor Naga Chaitanya, and On January 29, 2017, the couple and several weddings one in

Hyderabad, in Goa according to traditional Hindu rituals and subsequently according to Christian customs on October 7, 2017. Fans loved their pair and while they were termed one of the best couples in the South film industry, in 2021 came shocking news. On July 31, 2021, the 'Kushi' actress removed her surname 'Akkineni' from her social media pages, sparking rumors about her divorce.

The couple later announced their separation and eventual divorce on October 2, 2021.



Currently, Naga Chaitanya is often seen hanging out with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Although the two never opened up about their relationship, it is said that Naga cheated on Samantha with Sobhita.

On the work front, Samantha is gearing up for an upcoming spy series 'Citadel' along with actor Varn Dhawan. The series will have an OTT release.