Happy Pride Month: Check out 7 Indian films that raised the bar in creating LGBTQIA+ narratives

Indian Cinema has been telling meaningful tales and leveling the playing field in LGBTQ+ stories that you out to watch. The revolution in the world of LGBTQ+ events in India puts a pause to its checkered past with diversity and inclusion. Mainstream Indian films had been layered with stereotype in representing queer narratives along the way.- By Mahalekshmi

However, we have received a lot of meaningful work across industries that should not go unnoticed. Some that delve in too deep and some just to narrate a simple entertainer. Here are a few, fairly recent, mainstream Indian films you can check out this pride month.



1. Aligarh (2015): Directed by Hansal Mehta, this biographical-drama film stars Manoj Bajpayee and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles. The story is inspired by the life of Ramchandra Siras, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University who is sacked on the grounds of morality. His privacy is invaded, exposing his sexuality, and a sympathetic journalist takes up his case, to bring justice.

2. Moothon (2019): This Geetu Mohandas directorial stars Nivin Pauly as Moothon, with a bilingual narrative set against the backdrop of the gangster world. The story follows Mulla, who skips town in search of Akbar, then thrust into the underworld of Mumbai. As Akbar’s life is explored, we are introduced to elements of sexuality and identity, which the movie beautifully portrays.



3. Margarita with a Straw (2014): Among various critical films missing the list, this Kalki Koechlin starrer is one that hit mainstream, at a time queer narratives remained stereotypical. Under Shonali Bose’s direction, we explore the journey of Laila, a young and spirited woman with cerebral palsy, who on her journey of self-discovery, falls in love with a blind girl. A unique movie that grabs your interest.



4. Njan Marykutty (2018): A splendid portrayal of a trans-sexual person by Jayasurya, the director Ranjith Sankar captures the journey of Mathukutty who dares to accept their true identity and become Marykutty. The struggles of owning one’s identity, troubles that follow, lack of acceptance and efforts to stand your ground, this movie is a testament to good filmmaking and proper representation.



5. Badhaai Do (2022): An entertaining narrative with a heart, Harshvardhan Kulkarni brings this Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer to give you a good watch. Following the story of a lavender marriage, the audience is groped into the side-effects of keeping a secret and the resulting conflict as it gets revealed. Being true to your identity and finding acceptance from your loved ones are few themes explored.



6. Super Deluxe (2019): Of Tollywood and directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the story has a star cast and follows four protagonists who encounter events where their belief systems are challenged. Vijay Sethupathi, one of the biggest actors in the country, take on the role of Shilpa, a transgender woman, who is instrumental in exploring trans existence and dehumanization of trans identities.



7. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019): Just a sweet watch, narrating a simple and personal-feeling story, this Shelly Chopra Dhar directorial stars Rajkumar Rao, Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in a story that explores love. As Sweety lives out her life by hiding her truth, a chance encounter with a writer might help her at a free life. But the ensuing trouble is one she will have to tackle. A feel-good movie with a heart.

