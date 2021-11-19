  • Facebook
    Happy birthday Badshah: Top 5 songs of the rapper that you must listen

    An Indian rapper and singer, Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah is known for his songs. Here are his top 5 songs, which you must check out. 

    Siddhi Chatterjee
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 7:30 AM IST
    Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, turns a year older today. He had made his singing debut with Yo Yo Honey Singh in 2006. He had won a lot of praise for his excellent work, and according to Forbes India, he was listed as the 63rd richest rapper. As the singer celebrates his special day today, here are a few of his songs that you must include in your playlist.

    Wakhra Swag

    The song was released in 2015 and was crooned by Badshah and Navv Inder. Badshah had composed the song and it was then released by Times Music. The song also won the most popular song of the year and had also won the best duo/group by Punjabi Music Awards. The song has been a favourite of music lovers.

    DJ Waley Babu

    The song was released in 2018 and was crooned by Badshah and Aastha Gill. It ranked number one by Indian iTunes within 24 hours of its release. It crossed a million views on Youtube within 30 hours since its release. It was released by Sony Music and has been a complete party song that one can dance on. 

    Mercy

    The song is loved by all fans of Badshah. It got released in 2017 by Sony Music and is a song from his album O.N.E. 

    Kar Gayi Chull

    This peppy song got released in 2016 and was crooned by Neha Kakkar, Badshah, Amaal Malik. It was composed by Badshah and Amaal Malik. The song was released by Sony Music and was from the film Kapoor and Sons. The music video showcased Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Rishi Kapoor, and Fawad Khan. 

    Humma song

    The song was released in 2017 and was sung by A.R. Rahman, Badshah, Tanishk Bagchi, Shashaa and composed by A.R. Rahman. Released by Sony Music it was crooned for the movie OK Jaanu. 

