'Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas; shares adorable photos

Nick Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday on September 16 with a memorable occasion organized by his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The couple, along with their daughter Malti Marie, shared heartwarming moments on social media

Nick Jonas, husband of Priyanka Chopra, celebrated his 32nd birthday on Monday, September 16. The multi-talented American singer enjoyed a special celebration, organized by Priyanka. She shared a carousel of cherished moments featuring Nick and their daughter, Malti Marie, adding a personal touch to the occasion.

In her post, Priyanka expressed her love for Nick, calling him the best husband and father, and shared how he makes all their dreams come true. The first image in the carousel captured a beautiful family moment, with Nick and Priyanka standing together as their daughter Malti peeked out from between them. Priyanka was dressed in a vibrant orange outfit, while Nick opted for a casual look in a white T-shirt with a blue jacket and matching trousers.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: First promo of Salman Khan hosted show; theme 'time ka Tandaav' OUT [WATCH]

Nick appeared to have had a working birthday, as he performed at the O2 Arena in London with The Jonas Brothers. Priyanka included a glimpse of this moment in her post. The last two pictures from the carousel showcased the couple's parenting bond, with both taking turns carrying Malti.

Nick’s brother, Kevin Jonas, also took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. He shared a picture of the two brothers walking with Malti. Additionally, a fan page for the couple posted a video from The Jonas Brothers' recent concert, where Joe Jonas asked the audience to sing "Happy Birthday" to Nick, who then blew out the candle on a massive cake.

Before the birthday celebrations, Nick, Priyanka, and Malti had spent some quality time in the South of France. Priyanka shared snapshots from their getaway, showing moments on a yacht and playtime with Malti. In the caption, she described the trip as "one for the books" and mentioned they were ready to jump back into their busy lives.

On the professional front, Priyanka recently wrapped up filming for The Bluff and is preparing for her next projects, including Citadel Season 2, Heads of State, and Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Nick will be seen next in Power Ballad.

Latest Videos