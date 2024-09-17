Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas; shares adorable photos

    Nick Jonas celebrated his 32nd birthday on September 16 with a memorable occasion organized by his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The couple, along with their daughter Malti Marie, shared heartwarming moments on social media

    Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad....', Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas; shares adorable photos ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 10:53 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 10:53 AM IST

    Nick Jonas, husband of Priyanka Chopra, celebrated his 32nd birthday on Monday, September 16. The multi-talented American singer enjoyed a special celebration, organized by Priyanka. She shared a carousel of cherished moments featuring Nick and their daughter, Malti Marie, adding a personal touch to the occasion.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    In her post, Priyanka expressed her love for Nick, calling him the best husband and father, and shared how he makes all their dreams come true. The first image in the carousel captured a beautiful family moment, with Nick and Priyanka standing together as their daughter Malti peeked out from between them. Priyanka was dressed in a vibrant orange outfit, while Nick opted for a casual look in a white T-shirt with a blue jacket and matching trousers.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: First promo of Salman Khan hosted show; theme 'time ka Tandaav' OUT [WATCH]

    Nick appeared to have had a working birthday, as he performed at the O2 Arena in London with The Jonas Brothers. Priyanka included a glimpse of this moment in her post. The last two pictures from the carousel showcased the couple's parenting bond, with both taking turns carrying Malti.

    Nick’s brother, Kevin Jonas, also took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. He shared a picture of the two brothers walking with Malti. Additionally, a fan page for the couple posted a video from The Jonas Brothers' recent concert, where Joe Jonas asked the audience to sing "Happy Birthday" to Nick, who then blew out the candle on a massive cake.

    Before the birthday celebrations, Nick, Priyanka, and Malti had spent some quality time in the South of France. Priyanka shared snapshots from their getaway, showing moments on a yacht and playtime with Malti. In the caption, she described the trip as "one for the books" and mentioned they were ready to jump back into their busy lives.

    On the professional front, Priyanka recently wrapped up filming for The Bluff and is preparing for her next projects, including Citadel Season 2, Heads of State, and Jee Le Zaraa. Meanwhile, Nick will be seen next in Power Ballad.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Emergency Controversy: Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film delay, says 'I am being tortured' RBA

    Emergency Controversy: Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film delay, says 'I am being tortured'

    Bigg Boss 18: First promo of Salman Khan hosted show; theme 'time ka Tandaav' OUT [WATCH] ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: First promo of Salman Khan hosted show; theme 'time ka Tandaav' OUT [WATCH]

    Stardom Aryan Khan roped in Salman Khan for cameo; Superstar to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan? Know HERE ATG

    Stardom: Aryan Khan roped in Salman Khan for cameo; Superstar to share screen with Shah Rukh Khan? Know HERE

    Sunny Deol shares vacation glimpses with family; enjoys jalebis in the snow - WATCH ATG

    Sunny Deol shares vacation glimpses with family; enjoys jalebis in the snow - WATCH

    Kiccha Sudeep corrects anchor pronunciation at SIIMA awards 2024 says Its Kannada not Kannada video vkp

    ‘It’s Kannada, not Kannad’: Kiccha Sudeep corrects anchor’s pronunciation at SIIMA awards 2024 (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Emergency Controversy: Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film delay, says 'I am being tortured' RBA

    Emergency Controversy: Kangana Ranaut reacts to her film delay, says 'I am being tortured'

    SHOCKING: Woman lured on pretext of education certificates 'raped' inside car on Agra-Lucknow expressway anr

    SHOCKING: Woman lured on pretext of education certificates 'raped' inside car on Agra-Lucknow expressway

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches NTI

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival NTI

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 433 September 17 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon