    Han So Hee flaunts new lip piercing, netizens call her 'female Jungkook'

    Actress Han So Hee shared her new look on Instagram where she showed off her lip piercings and posted a close-up photo of her face. As soon as the photo was posted, netizens mistook her to be BTS singer Jungkook. 

    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    South Korean actress Han So Hee took the internet by storm after she shared a new photo of her double lip piercing. On Monday, the 28-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her five face piercings and posted a close-up photo of her face. Fans immediately likened the photo to BTS singer Jungkook, who also has identical lip piercings. Earlier this year, Han made an appearance in Jungkook's music video Seven.

    Han So Hee's lip-piercing post

    Han's post had a series of pictures where along with the piercing she updated her fans on what her previous days looked like. 

    Han So Hee's five piercing

    The My Name actress has five piercings on her face, three on her lips, and two under her eyes. When asked about her fascination for piercings she said, “My skin is very thin so it hurt when I pierced my lips. Piercings on the cheek are less painful and I can take the piercings off when I work. I got piercings because I had never done that before. If the piercings are helpful for my work, I’m thinking about not taking them off”. 

    Netizens react

    Netizens loved Han's new look and took to the comment section to share their views. One user wrote, "She's a female version of Jungkook", another user commented that Han's fashion game was always on top even before she debuted as an actress. While many mistook her to be Jungkook.

    On the work front, Han has to wrap up the shoot for her upcoming horror series Gyeongseong Creature, and will take a break from work after she finishes the K-drama. Earlier this month, the actress was diagnosed with Covid-19 and is currently healing.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 1:57 PM IST
