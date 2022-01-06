Ranveer Singh's 83 to release in OTT soon; check out it's box-office collections

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 83' to drop on OTT or satellite TV only post 8 weeks from release date; read details

Despite the increasing limitations around the country due to the rising Covid-19 cases, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 83 is managing to pull the movie and cricket lovers to the theatres. 83' had hit the theatres on Christmas Eve this year, December 24, opening up to a massive buzz and praises from the audience.

According to reports, Kabir Khan's 83 will soon enter India's Rs 100 crore club. Almost everyone showered praises on Kabir Khan's sports drama '83' from fans to critics. The makers and producers of 83' successfully made the audience relive the most significant victory ever seen in the history of Indian sports in a massive theatrical experience.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 94.80 crore in the Indian box office. His tweet read, "#83TheFilm [Week 2] Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 7.73 cr, Sun 7.31 cr, Mon 2.01 cr, Tue 1.52 cr. Total: 94.80 cr. #India biz. ALL VERSIONS (sic)."

Talking about 83's worldwide box office collection, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted that 83 collected Rs 169.93 crore in the global box office. His tweet read, "#83TheFilm WW Box Office...Week 1 - 123.75 cr, Week 2, Day 1 - 9.32 cr, Day 2 - 13.47 cr, Day 3 - 13.95 cr, Day 4 - 5.34 cr, Day 5 - 4.10 cr, Total - 169.93 cr (sic)."

A source close to the production houses has now said that the film will be released on an OTT platform only post eight weeks of the theatrical release, as the film is still flourishing in regions where theatres are open.

Also Read: Despite sloppy show in India, Ranveer Singh’s ‘83’ hits a six at US box office

A source close to the film says, “it’s a business decision and the film resumes to attract movie-goers to come and watch it for a theatrical experience that 83 is made for in the areas where ever the film is still running and theatre are open. Hence the push from 4 to 8 weeks for OTT drop.”

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's 83: 5 reasons why film failed to show any magic at box office