Did American singer Jill Scott’s sex tape leak on the net? Find out

Twitter was set ablaze with the news of an alleged sex tape leak of singer Jill Scott. Read more to know the details.

Image: Jill Scott/s Instragram

An online scandal has embroiled singer Jill Scott after a sex tape was allegedly leaked. On Wednesday, January 04, a social media user on Twitter sent fans of the singer into a frenzy, claiming that an alleged sex tape of Jill Scott was circulating on the net. While there were some who posted memes and raunchy jokes, there were many who searched for the alleged X-rated video.

Followers of Jill Scott are still searching for answers on the net as to whether such a video exists or not. At the same time, there has been no official word by Scott in this regard, yet. Meanwhile, Mello Styles put up a tweet about this episode.

The social media users went berserk with comments as one of them tweeted saying he will call out of work tomorrow if there is a sex tape of Jill Scott. Another user said that he was hoping for it to be a joke.

ALSO READ: Tom Felton gets back to his ‘Draco Malfoy’ avatar; see what he did latest

However, it looks as if the entire sex tape issue was nothing less than a hoax. The Twitter user who, who first put out the tweet of Jill Scott’s sex tape was, just attempting to scare people. This did not go unnoticed by the fans; after recognising the cliché, the users started to slam the OG poster for spreading the alarming notion.

ALSO READ: Bradley Cooper Birthday: 5 best-rated IMDb films of the actor; take a look



One more Twitter user said, “I was wondering how 2022 was going to kick off, my folks lying about a Jill Scott $ex tape #jillscott.”. As one enraged admirer put it, “It’s no Jill Scott sex tape that mf was lying. How you gone start a rumor like that?! Report his account.” “Don’t like what y’all saying about Jill Scott on the timeline right now,” one person tweeted. Amidst all these tweets regarding the sex tape, there is no official statement from the singer yet.