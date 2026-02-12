Legendary singer Gurdas Maan is set to perform a special, one-night-only show in Mumbai on March 21 at the NESCO Centre. Promoted by EVA Live, the event is described as a larger-scale, brand new live experience for his fans in the city.

Mumbaikars, get ready for a musical treat as legendary singer Gurdas Maan is all set to perform in your city on March 21. Produced and promoted by EVA Live, the show will be held at the NESCO Centre. Excited about his show, Gurdas Maan, in a press note, said, "I have been blessed to perform many times in Mumbai and across the country, and every show has given me immense love, and audiences have embraced me with warmth. But this upcoming event is special--larger in scale, richer in production and designed to offer a brand new live experience that audiences haven't seen before. This show marks the first in a series of many more that will be announced soon."

An Exclusive, One-Night-Only Event

Deepak Choudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live, stated, "Gurdas Maan saab is in the midst of a major global run, and bringing him to Mumbai for a single, exclusive night was a conscious decision to preserve its rarity and emotional weight. There will be no second date, and that is exactly what makes this evening extraordinary. The event is poised to be a night that celebrates legacy, culture and the power of the classics."

A Journey Through Iconic Hits

The carefully curated setlist is expected to traverse the breadth of his iconic repertoire, weaving together timeless anthems such as Challa, Apna Punjab Hove, Ki Banu Duniya Da, and Sajna Ve Sajna with deeply soulful compositions like Peer Tere Jaan Di and Raati Chann Naal Gallan Karkey. (ANI)