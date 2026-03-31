The popular medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' has been renewed for its 23rd season on ABC, set to surpass 475 episodes. However, the renewal comes with the departure of long-serving cast members Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd after the season finale.

There's great news for the fans of 'Grey's Anatomy'. The popular medical drama has been renewed for the 23rd season on ABC. The pickup should take the series, created by Shonda Rhimes, past the 475-episode mark next season, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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Cast Shake-up for Season 23

Grey's Anatomy will roll into the 2026-27 season without two long-serving cast members -- Kim Raver and Kevin McKidd are leaving the show following the May 7 season finale (which McKidd is also directing).

Three actors -- Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. -- have been with the show for its entire run (though Pompeo, who's also an executive producer and narrates the series, has reduced her on-screen time in recent seasons).

Consistent Strong Performance

The series continues to be a strong performer for ABC, especially across streaming platforms. Grey's Anatomy more than doubles its initial linear viewership of 2.22 million within a week through streaming and delayed viewing. It also ranks among the top 15 network shows (excluding live sports) in the key adults 18-49 demographic. Additionally, its extensive catalogue--available on Hulu and Netflix--consistently features in Nielsen's streaming rankings. (ANI)