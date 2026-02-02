Three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej attended the 2026 Grammy Awards, his 11th consecutive appearance. He championed sustainability and Indian culture in a black achkan with a lion motif, vowing to re-wear the outfit for other events.

Indian music composer Ricky Kej made a striking return to the 2026 Grammy Awards, marking his 11th consecutive appearance at the prestigious event. As a three-time Grammy winner and four-time nominee, Kej chose to represent culture and sustainability by wearing a meticulously crafted black achkan adorned with an intricately hand-embroidered Asiatic lion motif. Complementing the achkan, Kej wore a traditional gold dhoti, paying homage to his roots.

Cultural Ensemble and a New Venture

His ensemble was completed with stunning jewellery, inspired by handmade earrings gifted to Kej by a Banjara woman in Rajasthan. The jewellery includes earrings, anklets, and wrist bracelets. Kej also revealed that this collaboration would soon lead to the launch of a new jewellery line.

'Rush of Excitement'

The Padma Shri awardee expressed his excitement about being part of one of the biggest platforms of music, saying, "Walking into the Grammys still gives me that rush of excitement every single time. It's impossible not to feel inspired in a room filled with so much music, energy, and creativity," as per the press release. He also highlighted the remarkable presence of Indian nominees, adding, "This year is particularly special, with an exceptional number of deserving Indian nominees."

A Commitment to Sustainable Fashion

Sharing his pictures in an Instagram post, he wrote, "Through my commitment towards environmental sustainability and #ReWear4Earth, I will be wearing this outfit for multiple events because fashion can be fashionable more than once and the most expensive clothes that we buy are the ones we wear only once."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricky Kej (@rickykej) The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are taking place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, hosted by Trevor Noah for his sixth and final time. (ANI)