Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to give special tribute to LA wildfires victims

At the next Grammy Awards, singers Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will pay particular respect to individuals who were impacted by the terrible wildfires that just ravaged Los Angeles.
 

Grammy Awards 2025: Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars to give special tribute to LA wildfires victims RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 1, 2025, 9:34 AM IST

Singers Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars will pay special tribute to those affected by the massive wildfires fires that recently hit Los Angeles at the upcoming edition of Grammy Awards. On Friday, The Recording Academy announced the new performers, revealing that the "Die With a Smile" collaborators would dedicate their performance to Los Angeles, as per Variety.

The performance comes after two Grammy nominations for their collaboration "Die With a Smile," including song of the year and best pop duo/group performance. The ballad, released in August 2024, was a runaway hit for the duo, becoming a streaming juggernaut and topping the Billboard Hot 100 at the top of the year.

Gaga made a special appearance last night at FireAid, held in Los Angeles to raise donations for wildfire relief. She closed out the evening with three songs, including "Shallow" and "Always Remember Us This Way," as well as a new song titled "All I Need Is Time" that she wrote with her fiance Michael Polansky specifically for the event.

"When I was thinking about what to sing tonight, I thought I'd do something hopeful for you, and I was thinking about my songs and nothing seemed quite right," she told the crowd.

"So me and my friend Michael, my fiance, my love, we wrote this song for you. It's just for tonight, it's just for you. I think we all need a lot of things right now, but I think something we also may need is time. Time is a healer," Gaga added.

Thousands of structures have burned to the ground, including the homes of celebrities who live in the L.A. area. Many celebrities, including Jeff Bridges, Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, and Billy Crystal, lost their homes in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Jaipur Literature Festival: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty touches Javed Akhtar's feet; video goes viral (WATCH) RBA

Jaipur Literature Festival: Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty touches Javed Akhtar's feet; video goes viral (WATCH)

Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date ATG

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' poster OUT: Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release on THIS date

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation vkp

Karnataka govt halts film shoot of Minister Zameer Ahmed's son over permit violation

Anushka Sharma has 'No tantrums', but might be replaced by THESE actors as brand ambassador of Prega News ATG

Anushka Sharma has 'No tantrums', but might be replaced by THESE actors as brand ambassador of Prega News

Recent Stories

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength vkp

Union Budget 2025: FM Sitharaman charts path for growth, development and economic strength

Union Budget 2025 FM Sitharaman highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here anr

Union Budget 2025: FM highlights MSMEs are responsible for 45 percent of our exports; highlights here

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach RBA

Health Benefits of Chewing Curry Leaves on an Empty Stomach

SHOCKING Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO) RBA

SHOCKING: Udit Narayan TROLLED for kissing female fans; one said, 'Disgusting, shame on him' (VIDEO)

Union Budget 2025: PM Dhan Dhyan Krishi Yojan to benefit 1.7 crore farmers, says FM shk

Union Budget 2025: FM says PM Dhyan Krishi Yojana to benefit 1.7 crore farmers; agriculture sector highlights

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon