    Grammy 2023 Live stream: Where to Watch in India? Know the date, time, guest list, and who will perform

    The Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023. It will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will begin at 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday in India (Feb 6).
     

    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 6:07 AM IST

    Grammy Awards 2023: The world's largest music event, the Grammy Awards 2023, is back, and this time it's Beyonce against Adele. The Recording Academy released the nominations for the 65th Grammy Awards in December of last year, and now the night of the winners' announcement has arrived.

    Beyoncé became the most Grammy-nominated person in history this year, tying her husband and rapper Jay-Z with 88 nominations each. BTS, the Kpop superstar, was also nominated in significant categories. Now it will be intriguing to see how the night plays out and who takes home the title.

    Grammy 2023: Date and Time, Venue
    The Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023. It will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will begin at 6:30 a.m. IST on Monday in India (Feb 6).

    Grammy 2023: Host, Guest List and Performers
    The Grammy Awards 2023 will once again be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. Among those on the guest list are Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith with Kim Petras, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile, and Lizzo. They are also scheduled to play at the biggest music festival.

    Grammy 2023: Nominations List
    Record of the Year
    ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
    Adele - Easy on Me
    Beyoncé - Break My Soul
    Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
    Doja Cat - Woman
    Harry Styles - As It Was
    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
    Lizzo - About Damn Time
    Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
    Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

    Album of the Year
    ABBA - Voyage
    Adele - 30
    Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
    Beyoncé - Renaissance
    Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
    Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
    Harry Styles - Harry’s House
    Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
    Lizzo - Special
    Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

    Song of the Year
    Adele - Easy on Me
    Beyoncé - Break My Soul
    Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
    DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
    Gayle - ABCDEFU
    Harry Styles - As It Was
    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
    Lizzo - About Damn Time
    Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
    Taylor Swift - All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

    Best New Artist
    Anitta
    Domi & JD Beck
    Latto
    Måneskin
    Molly Tuttle
    Muni Long
    Omar Apollo
    Samara Joy
    Tobe Nwigwe
    Wet Leg

    Best Pop Solo Performance
    Adele - Easy on Me
    Bad Bunny - Moscow Mule
    Doja Cat - Woman
    Harry Styles - As It Was
    Lizzo - About Damn Time
    Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

    Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
    ABBA - Don’t Shut Me Down
    Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran - Bam Bam
    Coldplay & BTS - My Universe
    Post Malone & Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
    Sam Smith & Kim Petras - Unholy

    Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
    Diana Ross - Thank You
    Kelly Clarkson - When Christmas Comes Around...
    Michael Bublé - Higher
    Norah Jones - I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
    Pentatonix - Evergreen

    Best Pop Vocal Album
    ABBA - Voyage
    Adele - 30
    Coldplay - Music of the Spheres
    Harry Styles - Harry’s House
    Lizzo - Special

    Best Dance/Electronic Recording
    Beyoncé - Break My Soul
    Bonobo - Rosewood
    David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
    Diplo & Miguel - Don’t Forget My Love
    Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. - Intimidated
    Rüfüs Du Sol - On My Knees

    Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
    Beyoncé - Renaissance
    Bonobo - Fragments
    Diplo - Diplo
    Odesza - The Last Goodbye
    Rüfüs Du Sol - Surrender

    Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
    Brad Mehldau - Jacob’s Ladder
    Domi & JD Beck - Not Tight
    Grant Geissman - Blooz
    Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy
    Snarky Puppy - Empire Central

    Best Rock Performance
    Beck - Old Man
    The Black Keys - Wild Child
    Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
    Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
    Idles - Crawl!
    Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
    Turnstile - Holiday

    Best Metal Performance
    Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
    Megadeth - We’ll Be Back
    Muse - Kill or Be Killed
    Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules
    Turnstile - Blackout

    Best Rock Song
    Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses
    Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
    Red Hot Chili Peppers - Black Summer
    Turnstile - Blackout
    The War on Drugs - Harmonia’s Dream

    Best Rock Album
    The Black Keys - Dropout Boogie
    Elvis Costello & The Imposters - The Boy Named If
    Idles - Crawler
    Machine Gun Kelly - Mainstream Sellout
    Ozzy Osbourne - Patient Number 9
    Spoon - Lucifer on the Sofa

    Best Alternative Music Performance
    Arctic Monkeys - There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
    Big Thief - Certainty
    Florence and the Machine - King
    Wet Leg - Chaise Lounge
    Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius - Spitting Off the Edge of the World

    Best Alternative Music Album
    Arcade Fire - WE
    Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
    Björk - Fossora
    Wet Leg - Wet Leg
    Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

    Best R&B Performance
    Beyoncé - Virgo’s Groove
    Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
    Lucky Daye - Over
    Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak - Here With Me
    Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs

    Best Traditional R&B Performance
    Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan - ’Round Midnight
    Babyface Featuring Ella Mai - Keeps on Fallin’
    Beyoncé - Plastic Off the Sofa
    Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
    Snoh Aalegra - Do 4 Love

    Best R&B Song
    Beyoncé - Cuff It
    Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
    Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous
    Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs
    PJ Morton - Please Don’t Walk Away

    Best Progressive R&B Album
    Cory Henry - Operation Funk
    Moonchild - Starfuit
    Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights
    Tank and the Bangas - Red Balloon
    Terrace Martin - Drones

    Best R&B Album
    Chris Brown - Breezy (Deluxe)
    Lucky Daye - Candy Drip
    Mary J. Blige - Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
    PJ Morton - Watch the Sun
    Robert Glasper - Black Radio III

    Best Rap Performance
    DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
    Doja Cat - Vegas
    Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
    Hitkidd & Glorilla - F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

    Best Melodic Rap Performance
    DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA - Beautiful
    Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
    Jack Harlow - First Class
    Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer - Die Hard
    Latto - Big Energy (Live)

    Best Rap Song
    DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
    Future Featuring Drake & Tems - Wait for U
    Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
    Jack Harlow Featuring Drake - Churchill Downs
    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

    Best Rap Album
    DJ Khaled - God Did
    Future - I Never Liked You
    Jack Harlow - Come Home the Kids Miss You
    Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
    Pusha T - It’s Almost Dry

    Best Country Solo Performance
    Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
    Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
    Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
    Willie Nelson - Live Forever
    Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

    Best Country Duo/Group Performance
    Brothers Osborne - Midnight Rider’s Prayer
    Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde - Never Wanted to Be That Girl
    Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt - Wishful Drinking
    Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert - Outrunnin’ Your Memory
    Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton - Does He Love You (Revisited)
    Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Going Where the Lonely Go

    Best Country Song
    Cody Johnson - ’Til You Can’t
    Luke Combs - Doin’ This
    Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
    Miranda Lambert - If I Was a Cowboy
    Taylor Swift - I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)
    Willie Nelson - I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

    Best Country Album
    Ashley McBryde - Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
    Luke Combs - Growin’ Up
    Maren Morris - Humble Quest
    Miranda Lambert - Palomino
    Willie Nelson - A Beautiful Time

    Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
    Cheryl B. Engelhardt - The Passenger
    Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders - Mantra Americana
    Mystic Mirror - White Sun
    Paul Avgerinos - Joy
    Will Ackerman - Positano Songs

    Best Improvised Jazz Solo
    Ambrose Akinmusire - Rounds (Live)
    Gerald Albright - Keep Holding On
    John Beasley - Cherokee/Koko
    Marcus Baylor - Call of the Drum
    Melissa Aldana - Falling
    Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese - Endangered Species

    Best Jazz Vocal Album
    The Baylor Project - The Evening : Live At Apparatus
    Carmen Lundy - Fade to Black
    Cécile McLorin Salvant - Ghost Song
    The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester - Fifty
    Samara Joy - Linger Awhile

    Best Jazz Instrumental Album
    Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - LongGone
    Peter Erskine Trio - Live in Italy
    Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens - New Standards, Vol. 1
    Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding - Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival
    Yellowjackets - Parallel Motion

    Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
    John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band - Bird Lives
    Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows - Architecture of Storms
    Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob - Remembering Bob Freedman
    Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene - Center Stage
    Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra - Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

    Best Latin Jazz Album
    Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective - Fandango at the Wall in New York
    Arturo Sandoval - Rhythm & Soul
    Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Crisálida
    Flora Purim - If You Will
    Miguel Zenón - Música de las Américas

    Best Gospel Performance/Song
    Doe - When I Pray
    Erica Campbell - Positive
    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom
    PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls - The Better Benediction
    Tye Tribbett - Get Up

    Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
    Chris Tomlin - Holy Forever
    Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music - God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)
    Doe - So Good
    For King & Country & Hillary Scott - For God Is With Us
    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Fear Is Not My Future
    Phil Wickham - Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)

    Best Gospel Album
    Doe - Clarity
    Maranda Curtis - Die to Live
    Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin - Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)
    Ricky Dillard - Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)
    Tye Tribbett - All Things New

    Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
    Anne Wilson - My Jesus
    Chris Tomlin - Always
    Elevation Worship - Lion
    Maverick City Music - Breathe
    TobyMac - Life After Death

    Best Roots Gospel Album
    Gaither Vocal Band - Let’s Just Praise the Lord
    Karen Peck & New River - 2:22
    Keith & Kristyn Getty - Confessio - Irish American Roots
    Tennessee State University - The Urban Hymnal
    Willie Nelson - The Willie Nelson Family

    Best Latin Pop Album
    Camilo - De Adentro Pa Afuera
    Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
    Fonseca - Viajante
    Rubén Blades & Boca Livre - Pasieros
    Sebastián Yatra - Dharma +

    Best Música Urbana Album
    Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti
    Daddy Yankee - Legendaddy
    Farruko - La 167
    Maluma - The Love & Sex Tape
    Rauw Alejandro - Trap Cake, Vol. 2

    Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
    Cimafunk - El Alimento
    Fito Paez - Los Años Salvajes
    Gaby Moreno - Alegoría
    Jorge Drexler - Tinta y Tiempo
    Mon Laferte - 1940 Carmen
    Rosalía - Motomami

    Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
    Chiquis - Abeja Reina
    Christian Nodal - EP #1 Forajido
    Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
    Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México - El Musical
    Los Tigres del Norte - La Reunión (Deluxe)

    Best Tropical Latin Album
    Carlos Vives - Cumbiana II
    Marc Anthony - Pa’lla Voy
    La Santa Cecilia - Quiero Verte Feliz
    Spanish Harlem Orchestra - Imágenes Latinas
    Tito Nieves - Legendario

    Best American Roots Performance
    Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - Stompin’ Ground
    Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
    Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton - Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)
    Fantastic Negrito - Oh Betty
    Madison Cunningham - Life According to Raechel

    Best Americana Performance
    Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett - There You Go Again
    Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin - The Message
    Bonnie Raitt - Made Up Mind
    Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
    Eric Alexandrakis - Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]

    Best American Roots Song
    Anaïs Mitchell - Bright Star
    Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell - Prodigal Daughter
    Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That
    Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius - You and Me on the Rock
    Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - High and Lonesome
    Sheryl Crow - Forever

    Best Americana Album
    Bonnie Raitt - Just Like That...
    Brandi Carlile - In These Silent Days
    Dr. John - Things Happen That Way
    Keb’ Mo’ - Good to Be...
    Robert Plant & Alison Krauss - Raise the Roof

    Best Bluegrass Album
    The Del McCoury Band - Almost Proud
    The Infamous Stringdusters - Toward the Fray
    Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - Crooked Tree
    Peter Rowan - Calling You From My Mountain
    Yonder Mountain String Band - Get Yourself Outside

    Best Traditional Blues Album
    Buddy Guy - The Blues Don’t Lie
    Charlie Musselwhite - Mississippi Son
    Gov’t Mule - Heavy Load Blues
    John Mayall - The Sun Is Shining Down
    Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder - Get on Board

    Best Contemporary Blues Album
    Ben Harper - Bloodline Maintenance
    Edgar Winter - Brother Johnny
    Eric Gales - Crown
    North Mississippi Allstars - Set Sail 
    Shemekia Copeland - Done Come Too Far

    Best Folk Album
    Aoife O’Donovan - Age of Apathy
    Janis Ian - The Light at the End of the Line
    Judy Collins - Spellbound
    Madison Cunningham - Revealer
    Punch Brothers - Hell on Church Street

    Best Regional Roots Music Album
    Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani - Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)
    Natalie Ai Kamauu - Natalie Noelani
    Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas - Lucky Man
    Ranky Tanky - Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
    Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland - Full Circle

    Best Reggae Album
    Kabaka Pyramid - The Kalling
    Koffee - Gifted
    Protoje - Third Time’s the Charm
    Sean Paul - Scorcha
    Shaggy - Com Fly Wid Mi

    Best Global Music Performance
    Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
    Burna Boy - Last Last
    Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
    Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
    Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe

    Best Global Music Album
    Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf - Queen of Sheba
    Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago - Between Us... (Live)
    Berklee Indian Ensemble - Shuruaat
    Burna Boy - Love, Damini
    Masa Takumi - Sakura

    Best Children’s Music Album
    Alphabet Rockers - The Movement
    Divinity Roxx - Ready Set Go!
    Justin Roberts - Space Cadet
    Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - Los Fabulosos
    Wendy and DB - Into the Little Blue House

    Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
    Jamie Foxx - Act Like You Got Some Sense
    Lin-Manuel Miranda - Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
    Mel Brooks - All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
    Questlove - Music Is History
    Viola Davis - Finding Me

    Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
    Amanda Gorman - Call Us What We Carry: Poems
    Amir Sulaiman - You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly.
    Ethelbert Miller - Black Men Are Precious
    J. Ivy - The Poet Who Sat by the Door
    Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Hiding in Plain View

    Best Comedy Album
    Dave Chappelle - The Closer
    Jim Gaffigan - Comedy Monster
    Louis C.K. - Sorry
    Patton Oswalt - We All Scream
    Randy Rainbow - A Little Brains, a Little Talent

    Best Musical Theater Album
    Original Broadway Cast - A Strange Loop
    New Broadway Cast - Caroline, or Change
    ‘Into the Woods’ 2022 Broadway Cast - Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
    Original Broadway Cast - MJ the Musical
    ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ Original Cast - Mr. Saturday Night
    Original Broadway Cast - Six: Live on Opening Night

    Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
    Various Artists - Elvis
    Various Artists - Encanto
    Various Artists - Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4
    Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer - Top Gun: Maverick
    Various Artists - West Side Story

    Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
    Germaine Franco - Encanto
    Hans Zimmer - No Time to Die
    Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
    Michael Giacchino - The Batman
    Nicholas Britell - Succession: Season 3

    Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
    Austin Wintory - Aliens: Fireteam Elite
    Bear McCreary - Call of Duty®: Vanguard
    Christopher Tin - Old World
    Richard Jacques - Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
    Stephanie Economou - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

    Best Song Written for Visual Media
    Beyoncé - Be Alive
    Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast - We Don’t Talk About Bruno
    Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo - Keep Rising (The Woman King)
    Lady Gaga - Hold My Hand
    Taylor Swift - Carolina
    4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva - Nobody Like U

    Best Instrumental Composition
    Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers - Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues
    Geoffrey Keezer - Refuge
    Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn - El País Invisible
    Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - African Tales
    Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar - Snapshots

    Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
    Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 - As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)
    Danny Elfman - Main Titles
    Kings Return - How Deep Is Your Love
    Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer - Scrapple From the Apple
    Remy Le Boeuf - Minnesota, WI

    Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
    Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet - 2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)
    Cécile McLorin Salvant - Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying
    Christine McVie - Songbird (Orchestral Version)
    Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer - Never Gonna Be Alone
    Louis Cole - Let It Happen

    Best Recording Package
    Fann - Telos
    Soporus - Divers
    Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful
    Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra - Beginningless Beginning
    Underoath - Voyeurist

    Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
    Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)
    Danny Elfman - Big Mess
    The Grateful Dead - In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83
    They Might Be Giants - Book
    Various Artists - Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined

    Best Album Notes
    Andy Irvine & Paul Brady - Andy Irvine / Paul Brady
    Astor Piazzolla - The American Clavé Recordings
    Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
    Harry Partch - Harry Partch, 1942
    Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

    Best Historical Album
    Blondie - Against the Odds: 1974 - 1982
    Doc Watson - Life’s Work: A Retrospective
    Freestyle Fellowship - To Whom It May Concern...
    Glenn Gould - The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions
    Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

    Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
    Amy Allen
    Laura Veltz
    Nija Charles
    The-Dream
    Tobias Jesso Jr.

    Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
    Baynk - Adolescence
    Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century
    Harry Styles - Harry’s House
    Robert Glasper - Black Radio III
    Wet Leg - Wet Leg

    Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
    Boi-1daDahi
    Dan Auerbach
    Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
    Jack Antonoff

    Best Remixed Recording
    Beyoncé - Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)
    Ellie Goulding - Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)
    The Knocks & Dragonette - Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)
    Lizzo - About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
    Wet Leg - Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)

    Best Immersive Audio Album
    Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
    The Chainsmokers - Memories...Do Not Open
    Christina Aguilera - Aguilera
    Jane Ira Bloom - Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1
    Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - Divine Tides

    Best Engineered Album, Classical
    Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene - Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World
    Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams - Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes
    Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra
    Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck - Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works
    Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

    Producer of the Year, Classical
    Christoph Franke
    Elaine Martone
    James Ginsburg
    Jonathan Allen
    Judith Sherman

    Best Orchestral Performance
    Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams - John Williams: The Berlin Concert
    Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel - Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9
    New York Youth Symphony - Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman
    Various Artists - Sila: The Breath of the World
    Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Stay on It

    Best Opera Recording
    Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X
    The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones
    The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Eurydice

    Best Choral Performance
    The Crossing - Born
    English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir - J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245
    The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens - Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11

    Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
    Attacca Quartet - Caroline Shaw: Evergreen
    Dover Quartet - Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets
    Neave Trio - Musical Remembrances
    Publiquartet - What Is American
    Third Coast Percussion - Perspectives

    Best Classical Instrumental Solo
    Daniil Trifonov - Bach: The Art of Life
    Hilary Hahn - Abels: Isolation Variation
    Mak Grgić - A Night in Upper Town - The Music of Zoran Krajacic
    Mitsuko Uchida - Beethoven: Diabelli Variations
    Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Letters for the Future

    Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
    Il Pomo d’Oro - Eden
    Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen - Stranger - Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly
    Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene
    Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin - How Do I Find You
    Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges - Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

    Best Classical Compendium
    Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith - The Lost Birds
    Kitt Wakeley - An Adoption Story
    The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin - A Concert for Ukraine
    Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra - Aspire

    Best Contemporary Classical Composition
    Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester - Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God
    Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music - Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved
    Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet - Akiho: Ligneous Suite
    Jack Quartet - Bermel: Intonations
    Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang - Puts: Contact

    Best Music Video
    Adele - Easy on Me
    BTS - Yet to Come
    Doja Cat - Woman
    Harry Styles - As It Was
    Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5
    Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

    Best Music Film
    Adele - Adele One Night Only
    Billie Eilish - Billie Eilish Live at the O2
    Justin Bieber - Our World
    Neil Young & Crazy Horse - A Band a Brotherhood a Barn
    Rosalía - Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)
    Various Artists - Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story

