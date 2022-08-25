Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Grab that cash with both hands!' Pink Floyd set to make 400 million pounds from sale of back catalogue

    A number of music companies are believed to be fighting for the rights to Pink Floyd's copyrights, including their songs and master copy recordings.

    Grab that cash with both hands Pink Flyod set to make 400 million pounds from sale of back catalogue snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Aug 25, 2022, 1:35 PM IST

    Pink Floyd is reportedly set to make 400 million pounds flogging their back catalogue. It is rumoured that several music labels are vying for the rights to Pink Floyd's copyrights, including the band's compositions and master recordings.

    According to the Financial Times, Sony, Warner, BMG, and Primary Wave compete alongside American private equity firm Blackstone. The publication added that the band reportedly seeks a sum of 400 million pounds, but records may be broken if the purchase exceeds that amount.

    The current biggest deals of their kind involved the back catalogues of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, each sold for 400 million pounds last year.

    Also read: 'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Blackstone, who owns a stake in Hipgnosis Song Management founded by Elton John's ex-manager Merck Mercuriadis, has spent 341 million dollars on back catalogues.

    These include Kenny Chesney, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, Leonard Cohen, and Nile Rodgers.

    In 1965, Roger Waters founded Pink Floyd alongside Syd (guitar, lead vocals), Nick (drums) and Richard (keyboards, vocals). Syd departed the band in 1968 due to mental health issues, while David joined the group two years later in 1967. There have been various rumours of internal strife in the band; Richard left in 1979, and Roger left in 1985.

    Thanks to his wildly successful solo career and his firms, Roger Waters Music UK and Roger Waters Music Overseas, Roger has acquired an astounding net worth of 247 million pounds.

    Three years before Richard's passing, in 2005, the original lineup of Roger, Richard, David, and Nick came together for the Live eight event in London for the first time in 24 years.

    After critics failed to show up to review his performance, Roger bragged that he is "far, far, far more important" than Canadian singers Drake and The Weeknd.

    Also read: Pakistani musician delights Indians by playing the national anthem on rabab; watch video

    In a recent interview with Canada's The Globe and Mail, the rock star made the audacious claim.

    Roger became irate and questioned the interviewer as to why neither the local newspaper nor any others had written reviews of his most recent performances in the Canadian city.

    The Weeknd's 'After Hours' Til Dawn' tour, which was scheduled to launch in Toronto on the same night but was postponed due to a widespread power outage, was revealed to him.

    This tour, which is in support of The Weeknd's fourth and fifth studio albums, After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM, will be his first-ever global stadium tour (2022).

    Roger responded, "I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is because I don't listen to much music. People have told me he's a big act."

    "Well, good luck to him. I've got nothing against him. Would it not have been possible to review his show one night and my show another night? 'I'm not trying to make a personal attack. I'm just saying it seemed odd," he added.

    He also threw shade at the city's native superstar Drake, "And, by the way, with all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they've got. There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives."

    Also read: Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality drb

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality

    Pathaan: John Abraham's first look is shared by his co-star Shah Rukh Khan RBA

    Pathaan: John Abraham's first look is shared by his co-star Shah Rukh Khan

    Sonali Phogat brother claims she was murdered in Goa case filed against her two colleagues RBA

    Sonali Phogat’s brother claims she was murdered in Goa; case filed against her two colleagues

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25 RBA

    Mahalaya 2022: Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly to play Devi Durga on September 25

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said RBA

    Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda calls his co-star Ananya Panday 'overdramatic'; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Adorable video of Hamster bathing like human has delighted netizens - gps

    Adorable video of Hamster bathing like human has delighted netizens

    PM Modi to induct aircraft carrier Vikrant into Navy on September 2

    PM Modi to induct aircraft carrier Vikrant into Navy on September 2

    UPI transaction 5 tips to keep in mind for safe payments gcw

    UPI transactions: 5 tips to keep in mind for safe payments

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality drb

    Sushmita Sen to Taapsee Pannu, 7 Indian women advocates of gender equality

    Is Shakira's ex-partner Gerard Pique expecting a child with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti? Details here snt

    Is Shakira's ex-partner Gerard Pique expecting a child with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti? Details here

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights, top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances vs Rajasthan Warriors, Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts produce stunning performances

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress against Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns, Telugu Yoddhas impress

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon