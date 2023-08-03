Govinda clarifies his account being hacked after deleted tweet about Nuh violence on Hindus sparks controversy

Social media is buzzing with debate following actor Govinda's since-deleted remark about Nuh violence. The actor has made it clear that he did not publish the tweet, though.

Hours after a now-deleted tweet on Nuh violence from his social media account went popular online and created a debate, ovinda has clarified that his Twitter account has been hijacked. Govinda posted a video to his official Instagram account with the message, "Please do not credit the Haryana tweet to me as my Twitter account has been hacked. I haven't posted it online. But screenshots of the since-deleted tweet have been spreading like wildfire on social media. What have we finally reached? Shame on those who act in such a way while claiming to be Hindus. Aman and shanti are welcome. Autocracy nahi, democracy hai, stated the now-deleted tweet.

ALSO READ: Wonder Woman 3: Gal Gadot confirms to play iconic superhero, says 'It Is So Close To My Heart'

"All the people of Haryana who are my friends and fans, I want to say that my Twitter account has been hacked by someone," Govinda stated in the video that he posted on his Instagram page. I haven't even used Twitter in a long time. My team has stated unequivocally that they have not tweeted. They even ask my permission before posting anything. I'll report this incident to cybercrime.

On Monday, a mob attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad march, throwing rocks and torching vehicles in the process. Two home guards died as a result of this, and at least 15 other people were hurt, including numerous police officers. The Union Home Ministry was forced to send 15 companies of central forces to Haryana when the violence quickly expanded to Sohna in the neighbouring Gurugram district, which is located next to Delhi. As word of the altercation in Muslim-majority Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna reportedly stoned and burned on fire four vehicles and a shop owned by members of that community. There, protesters spent hours blocking a route.

ALSO READ: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Did Pete Davidson make cameo in superhero film?