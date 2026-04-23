On Manoj Bajpayee's birthday, the first posters for his upcoming film 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' were revealed. The film, a collaboration with Vipul Amrutlal Shah, hints at a high-stakes story and is set for a June 12 release.

As Manoj Bajpayee celebrates his birthday today, the makers of the actor's upcoming film 'Governor: The Silent Saviour' unveiled the first posters of the project and announced the date for its theatrical release. The film marks the first collaboration between actor Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

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First Look Posters Unveiled

The posters unveiled on the Instagram account on Thursday unveiled posters giving fans a first look at the film's story. One poster shows Manoj Bajpayee from the back, walking through a corridor while carrying a suitcase. It carries the tagline, "If I fail... India fails," hinting at a high-stakes story. Another poster features a green chair with the lines, "India is on the verge of bankruptcy" and "Yeh sirf kursi nahi... zimmedaari hai," suggesting a story linked to power, responsibility and the nation's future.

Creative Team and Release Details

The film is directed by Chinmay Mandlekar and backed by Sunshine Pictures. It is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Aashin A Shah. The screenplay has been written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani and Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The music for the film has been composed by Amit Trivedi, while the lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar.

Governor is set to release on June 12 later this year.

Bajpayee's Recent Work

Meanwhile, Bajpayee was last seen in 'The Family Man Season 3.' Directed by Raj and DK, the show follows Srikant Tiwari, who finds himself in a difficult situation as he becomes the nation's "most wanted man." (ANI)