Iconic singer Asha Bhosle's final musical contribution is a collaboration with British group 'Gorillaz' on their 2026 album 'The Mountain'. The track, 'The Shadowy Light', is now seen as a poignant final chapter in her extraordinary career.

Asha Bhosle's Final Collaboration with Gorillaz

The edgy, experimental, and genre-defying style of iconic singer Asha Bhosle was an inspiration for British group 'Gorillaz', and their collaboration, regarded as one of her final musical contributions, features on the virtual band's album 'The Mountain' (Parvat) released in March 2026.

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Bhosle is featured on "The Shadowy Light", a track from the album, now being seen as a poignant final chapter in her extraordinary career. The song brings together a unique ensemble, including Gruff Rhys, flautist Ajay Prasanna and sarod maestros Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, blending Indian classical elements with experimental British alt-pop.

A Confluence of Cultures

'The Mountain', the ninth studio album by Gorillaz, stands out for its deep engagement with Indian music and artists. Recorded in India, the album also features collaborations with sitar virtuoso Anoushka Shankar and vocalist Asha Puthli, reflecting a rich confluence of cultures and sounds. The album's artwork, created by Jamie Hewlett, visually brings to life the band's iconic animated members--Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, Russel Hobbs, and 2-D--in intricate, hand-drawn illustrations, continuing the band's legacy of blending music with visual storytelling.

An Enduring Legacy of Evolution

For Bhosle, whose career spanned over eight decades, the collaboration symbolised her enduring ability to evolve with changing musical landscapes. From timeless Hindi classics to global experimental projects, her voice remained as relevant as ever.

Gorillaz and The Bollywood Connection

Formed in 1998 by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, Gorillaz revolutionised the global music scene as a virtual band, merging alternative rock, hip-hop, and electronic music with animated personas. Albarn, the musical mastermind behind Gorillaz, is a well-known fan of 1960s and 70s Bollywood music -specifically the work of R.D. Burman (Asha Bhosle's husband and frequent collaborator). He has frequently cited vintage Indian film music as an influence on the eclectic, global sound of Gorillaz.

In interviews, Albarn has praised the "psychedelic" and "experimental" nature of the tracks Bhosle recorded during the 70s. The iconic bassline and "dark-pop" rhythm of Gorillaz's "Feel Good Inc." blends perfectly with Asha Bhosle's legendary hippie-anthem "Dum Maro Dum" -from the 1971 film Hare Rama Hare Krishna- with mashups ringing up millions of views on music sharing platforms like YouTube and SoundCloud.

A History of Cross-Cultural Sampling

During the early 2000s (the peak of the first two Gorillaz albums), sampling Bollywood was a major trend in Western hip-hop and electronic music. The band The Black Eyed Peas famolusly sampled Asha Bhosle's "Aye Naujawan Hai Sab Kuchh Yahan" for their hit "Don't Phunk with My Heart" (2005), which shared the charts with Gorillaz's 'Demon Days' tracks. In 1997 the hit song by British indie rock band Cornershop "Brimful of Asha" was remixed by Fatboy Slim and shot to the top of the charts.

A Pioneer of Global Music Fusion

Bhonsle recorded an entire album with San Franciso-based Kronos Quartet called 'You've Stolen My Heart' (2005), which features avant-garde, western classical interpretations of her Bollywood hits. it is a tribute to R D Burman. The project featured tabla player Zakir Hussain

American singer-songwriter and artist Michael Stipe of alternative rock band R.E.M collaborated with the lgendary Bollywood playback singer on the song "The Way You Dream" for the 2002 album '1 Giant Leap'. This world music project featured collaborative tracks linking Western and Eastern artists.

Remembering a Legendary Voice

Bhosle, breathed her last at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday due to multi-organ failure. She had been hospitalised a day earlier following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Her demise has triggered an outpouring of grief across the country, with fans and artists remembering a voice that defined generations.

An Unparalleled Career

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle recorded thousands of songs across multiple languages and genres, earning accolades including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, she was recognised by Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history.

As tributes continue to pour in, "The Shadowy Light" now resonates beyond its melody, standing as a cross-cultural bridge and a lasting reminder of Bhosle's unparalleled legacy in world music. (ANI)