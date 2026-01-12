Golden Globes 2026 is live at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, hosted by Nikki Glaser. Celebrities dazzled on the red carpet, and winners across film and TV categories, including Jessie Buckley and Wagner Moura, were announced.

Golden Globes 2026 is underway at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser for the second year. Celebrities walked the red carpet in stunning outfits, and the awards are now being announced. Here’s a look at the winners who took home the prestigious Golden Globe Awards this year.

Golden Globes 2026 winners list: Film awards

Golden Globes winners: Movies

Best drama

WINNER: "Hamnet"

"Frankenstein"

"It Was Just an Accident"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

Best comedy or musical

WINNER: "One Battle After Another"

"Blue Moon"

"Bugonia"

"Marty Supreme"

"No Other Choice"

"Nouvelle Vague"

Best actor in a drama

WINNER: Wagner Moura, "The Secret Agent"

Joel Edgerton, "Train Dreams"

Oscar Isaac, "Frankenstein"

Dwayne Johnson, "The Smashing Machine"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Jeremy Allen White, "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere"

Best actress in a drama

WINNER: Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet"

Jennifer Lawrence, "Die My Love"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Julia Roberts, "After the Hunt"

Tessa Thompson, "Hedda"

Eva Victor, "Sorry, Baby"

Best non-English language film

WINNER: "The Secret Agent"

"It Was Just an Accident"

"No Other Choice"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sirat"

"The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Best animated film

WINNER: "KPop Demon Hunters"

"Arco"

"Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle"

"Elio"

"Little Amelie or the Character of Rain"

"Zootopia 2"

Best director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Guillermo del Toro, "Frankenstein"

Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just an Accident"

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Chloe Zhao, "Hamnet"

Cinematic and box-office achievement

WINNER: "Sinners"

"Avatar: Fire and Ash"

"F1: The Movie"

"KPop Demon Hunters"

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning"

"Weapons'

"Wicked: For Good"

"Zootopia 2"

Best actress in a comedy or musical

WINNER: Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Wicked: For Good"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Testament of Ann Lee'

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Best screenplay

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another"

Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell, "Hamnet"

Jafar Panahi, "It Was Just an Accident"

Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"