Golden Globes 2023: A glance at the best-dressed celebs at the red carpet

With a big gamut of A-lister Hollywood stars gracing their presence at Golden Globe Awards 2023, we look at the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet.

The golden night of the Hollywood industry, the Golden Globe Awards 2023, started with a bang. Hollywood royalty and television icons came together to celebrate the best in cinema. Glitz, glamour, and grandeur are at their peak at this gala. The evening had a mix of celebs, glamour, conversations, and their outfits which stole many fans' hearts on social media and also shook the internet. Golden Globes are the biggest globally prominent coveted awards apart from the Oscars. Apart from the awards, the biggest A-lister stars dressed up for the star-studded event. We look at the best-dressed celebs on the red carpet. ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2023: RRR loses best non-English film title to Argentina 1985 - Read Details

Only Murders In The Building star and singer Selena Gomez upped the hotness and glam factor dressed in a black floor-length gown from Valentino with a slit and dark purple ruffled sleeves on both hands. The singer slays it effortlessly as she walks the talk with poise and confidence.

The hunk and stellar Hollywood star Andrew Garfield is also ruling the hearts of his fans this evening. He has donned a rusty orange colored blazer and pants set with a black shirt inside the blazer. He definitely upped the fashion game on this starry awards night.

Blonde fame Ana De Armas arrived at the Golden Globes Awards red carpet in Beverly Hills, California. Ana has upped the style factor in a Loius Vuitton black gown with white design work.

Freaky Friday fame legendary Hollywood icon and starlet Jamie Lee Curtis was all smiles and jolly while interacting with the media on the red carpet. She opted for a floor-length long black gown from Valentino that had strapless sleeves. It also had a long drape-like overcoat covering her shoulders.

The Menu fame versatile Hollywood star Anya Taylor Joy looked gorgeous dressed in a mango yellow colored strapless top and a skirt from Dior. She had left her hair open on the back.

Barbie fame renowned Hollywood star Margot Robbie dressed in a pale pink, long ensemble gown custom Chanel outfit, upped the glam factor with her appearance at the Golden Globes Awards 2023 red carpet.

The hit Netflix series 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega looked enchanting and beautiful dressed in a Gucci peach-colored flowy gown that accentuated her curves. She wore a diamond neckpiece to enhance her look on the Golden Globes 2023 red carpet.

The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' fame Marvel star Angela Bassett looked breath-taking dressed in a silver-shimmery gown from Pamela Rolland. She wore a bracelet in her hand and did some eye makeup with a mauve lip shade to make her look more ethereal.

Ozark fame Hollywood diva Julia Garner was dressed in a baby pink colored long frilled ensemble outfit from Gucci with a blonde bob cut hair. She used a nude dark pink lip shade and wore a simple diamond necklace on her neck to enhance her look on the red carpet.

The Hulu and FX series 'The Bear' fame renowned global Hollywood star Jeremy Allen White looked dapper and suave dressed in a black blazer and pants. He wore a white shirt inside his blazer. The star has won the hearts of audiences as Chef Carmy Berzatto in the hit Hulu series 'The Bear'.

Jessica Chastain also arrived looking her best dressed in an Oscar De La Renta peach and silver embroidered strapless gown with a bun hairdo and nude lip shade on her lips to accentuate her entire red carpet look.

Lily James looked amazing and raised the style game on the red carpet dressed in a blood red colored long flowy gown from Atelier Versace. She enhanced her entire look and turned several heads by accessorizing her outfit with a dainty diamond necklace and earrings set and nude lip shade on her lips.

