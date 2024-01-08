Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Golden Globe Awards 2024: From hosts to venue to nominations and more

    81st Golden Globe Awards: Scheduled for January 7, will be hosted by actor and comedian Jo Koy. This is the first time that the Golden Globe Awards will be organised by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries instead of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    The 81st Golden Globe Awards, set to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, excite the entertainment industry. The famous award presentation will honour top performers, filmmakers, and singers. The ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This year's Golden Globe Awards are notable for a number of reasons, including the addition of new categories, the disappearance of a few old categories, and the presence of new organisers. The Golden Globe Awards will be organised for the first time by Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries rather than the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

    Everything you need to know about the 81st Golden Globe Awards is right here:

    The Host
    Jo Koy, an actor and comedian, will host the award event. The 52-year-old has four Netflix comedy specials and two Comedy Central specials. He was one of just a handful of comedians to receive a standing ovation for his stand-up routine on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno in 2005.

    Most nominations
    On December 11, 2023, the nominees were revealed. This year, the number of nominees in each of the 25 categories was doubled from five to six. Barbie and Succession each received nine nominations, while Oppenheimer has eight.

    Additions and reductions
    This year, two new categories have been added: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television. At the same time, two lifetime achievement awards will not be given this year: the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award. These two honours, however, will reappear in the future.

    Where to watch
    The award ceremony will be televised live on CBS. Previously, the Golden Globes were broadcast on NBC. The event will be streamed live on Lionsgate Play on January 8 at 6:30 a.m. in India.

    The change of ownership
    The HFPA announced on June 12, 2023, that Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge Industries had purchased the rights and assets of the Golden Globe Awards for an unknown fee. After 81 years of operation, the HFPA was disbanded due to this sale. The HFPA was a non-profit organisation comprised of prominent professionals in the US entertainment business. 

    In 2021, a Los Angeles Times investigation found that the HFPA has no Black members. Furthermore, some HFPA members have been accused of making sexist and racial statements. Following the investigation's criticism and an unsuccessful attempt to rehabilitate its reputation, the HFPA opted to sell the Golden Globe Awards and disband.

    The Golden Globe Awards voting panel was broadened in October of last year. According to a news statement by its new owners, the new voting body was "47% female, and 60% racially and ethnically diverse, with 26.3% Latinx, 13.3% Asian, 11% Black, and 9% Middle Eastern."

    FILM

    BEST DRAMA

    Anatomy of a Fall

    Killers of the Flower Moon

    Maestro

    Oppenheimer

    Past Lives

    The Zone of Interest

    BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

    Air

    American Fiction

    Barbie

    The Holdovers

    May December

    Poor Things

    BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

    Bradley Cooper, Maestro

    Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

    Colman Domingo, Rustin

    Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

    Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

    Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

    BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

    Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

    Carey Mulligan, Maestro

    Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

    Annette Bening, Nyad

    Greta Lee, Past Lives

    Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

    BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

    Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

    Timothee Chalamet, Wonka

    Matt Damon, Air

    Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

    Joaquin Phoenix, Beau is Afraid

    Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

    BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

    Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

    Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

    Natalie Portman, May December

    Alma Poysti, Fallen Leaves

    Margot Robbie, Barbie

    Emma Stone, Poor Things

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

    Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

    Robert Downey Jr, Oppenheimer

    Ryan Gosling, Barbie

    Charles Melton, May December

    Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

    Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

    Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

    Jodie Foster, Nyad

    Julianne Moore, May December

    Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

    Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

    BEST DIRECTOR

    Bradley Cooper, Maestro

    Greta Gerwig, Barbie

    Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

    Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

    Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

    Celine Song, Past Lives

    BEST ANIMATED FILM

    The Boy and the Heron

    Elemental

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    The Super Mario Bros. Movie

    Suzume

    Wish

    BEST NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE FILM

    Anatomy of a Fall

    Fallen Leaves

    Io Capitano

    Past Lives

    Society of the Snow

    The Zone of Interest

    BEST SCREENPLAY

    Barbie

    Poor Things

    Oppenheimer

    Killers of the Flower Moon

    Past Lives

    Anatomy of a Fall

    BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    Poor Things

    The Boy and the Heron

    Oppenheimer

    The Zone of Interest

    Killers of the Flower Moon

    BEST ORIGINAL SONG

    What Was I Made For? - Barbie

    I'm Just Ken - Barbie

    Dance the Night - Barbie

    Road to Freedom - Rustin

    Addicted to Romance - She Came to Me

    CINEMATIC AND BOX OFFICE ACHIEVEMENT

    Barbie

    Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

    John Wick: Chapter 4

    Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1

    Oppenheimer

    Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

    Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

    The Super Mario Bros. Movie

    TELEVISION

    BEST DRAMA SERIES

    Succession

    The Last of Us

    The Crown

    The Morning Show

    The Diplomat

    1923

    BEST COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

    The Bear

    Ted Lasso

    “Abbott Elementary

    Only Murders in the Building

    Jury Duty

    Barry

    BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

    Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

    Kieran Culkin - Succession

    Jeremy Strong - Succession

    Brian Cox - Succession

    Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

    Dominic West - The Crown

    BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

    Helen Mirren - 1923

    Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

    Keri Russell - The Diplomat

    Sarah Snook - Succession

    Imelda Staunton - The Crown

    Emma Stone - The Curse

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

    Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

    Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

    James Marsden - Jury Duty

    Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

    Alan Ruck - Succession 

    Alexander Skarsgard - Succession

    BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

    Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

    Abby Elliott - The Bear 

    Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

    J. Smith-Cameron - Succession 

    Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

    Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

    BEST ACTOR, COMEDY/MUSICAL

    Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

    Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

    Bill Hader - Barry

    Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

    Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

    Jason Segel - Shrinking

    BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY/MUSICAL

    Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

    Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

    Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

    Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

    Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

    Elle Fanning - The Great

    BEST LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

    Beef

    Lessons in Chemistry

    Daisy Jones & the Six

    All the Light We Cannot See

    Fellow Travelers

    Fargo

    BEST PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

    David Oyelowo - Lawmen: Bass Reeves

    Jon Hamm - Fargo

    Matt Bomer - Fellow Travelers

    Sam Clafin - Daisy Jones and The Six

    Steven Yeun - Beef

    Woody Harrelson - White House Plumbers

    BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

    Brie Larson - Lessons In Chemistry

    Ali Wong - Beef

    Elizabeth Olsen - Love & Death

    Juno Temple - Fargo 

    Rachel Weisz - Dead Ringers

    Riley Keough - Daisy Jones and The Six

    ﻿BEST PERFORMANCE IN STAND-UP COMEDY ON TELEVISION

    Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

    Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

    Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

    Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

    Trevor Noah: Where Was I

    Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer

