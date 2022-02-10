  • Facebook
    'Gol Maal' star Amol Palekar hospitalised in Pune

    Bollywood actor Amol Palekar was admitted to hospital in Pune, wife Sandhya Gokhale confirmed the news

    Gol Maal star Amol Palekar hospitalised in Pune
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2022, 12:26 PM IST
    Veteran actor Amol Palekar was admitted to Pune hospital after his health got worsens. In a report, Amol Palekar’s wife Sandhya Gokhale confirmed the news saying that there is nothing to worry about Palekar’s health. The actor is recovering now. And his health is much better than before.

    He was admitted to Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune after his health deteriorated. His wife Sandhya didn't reveal the illness but said, “It’s his chronic illness. He was admitted to the hospital even 10 years ago due to extreme smoking. But now he is in good health."

    Amol Palekar is known for many Hindi films from the 70s like 'Chhoti Si Baat’, ‘Gol Maal’, ‘Rajnigandha’, ‘Chitchor’. Palekar recently returned to films after 12 years with 200 - Halla Ho, which is a true story of a Dalit woman who attacked a rapist in an open court. 

    Halla Ho was directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and co-written by Sarthak and Gaurav Sharma. The film highlights issues of sexual violence, caste oppression, corruption and legal loopholes through the eyes of 200 Dalit women.

