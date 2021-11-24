Happy birthday Amol Palekar: Best movies of actor worth watching

Amol Palekar is best known for his movies like Golmaal, Baton Baton Mein and many more. As the actor turned 77, here's looking back at his best movies which will make you giggle and also think about the philosophies of life.

Amol Palekar turned 77 today. He was known to be a sensational entertainer and rose to fame during the 1970s. He was known for his middle-class comedies and was one of the biggest entertainers back in the '80s and '90s. Notably, he was known for his parody movies like Golmaal, Rang Bairangi, to name a few.

He was an actor who essayed characters of an average person in his films. The superstar was also known for his work in the TV industry. On his happy day, it would be perfect to give him a tribute by remembering his best movies.

Golmaal

The film had seen a brilliant combination of Utpal Dutt and Amol, which is why the movie was an all-time classic. In the film, the actor essayed double roles as Ramprasad Sharma and Laxmanprasad Sharma to save his job. The chemistry between Amol and Utpal made the film a blockbuster hit. Popular songs like Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai, Golmaal Hai Bhai Sab Golmaal Hai is still remembered by the audiences.

Baton Baton Mein

The actor had done dramatic roles for three years before doing soft romcoms. His movie Baton Baton Mein with Basu Chatterjee was a hit. Palekar had played the role of Tony Braganza, a newly employed person who met Tina Ambani ((Neé Munim), who played the role of Nancy Perreira. She falls in love, but due to Amol's commitment issues, she leaves him. He later realises her worth.

Chitchor

The romantic musical movie was made under the banner of Rajshri production and was produced by Tarachand Barjatya. The movie was based on a Bengali story Chitta Chakora by Sudha Gosh. Palekar did a phenomenal job in the romantic film.

Naram Garam

It is one of the movies by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, which was one of the low budgets hit movies from that time. It showed the importance of a sweet romantic film intertwining with drama. The cast from Golmaal was seen returning back. Amol and Utpal Dutt had created magic on-screen. A.K. Hangal, Swaroop Sampat, Shatrughan Sinha had also played important roles.

Chhoti Si Baat

Amol played a lover's role in the romantic-comedy movie. He played the role of a shy accountant in Mumbai. He is a silent lover who follows his crush Prabha (Vidya Sinha) to work every day. While Arun, aka Amol, daydreams about her, Nagesh Shastri (Asrani), Prabha's colleague, grabs her attention. Arun feels humiliated and meets Nagendranath (Ashok Kumar), who helps him. Kumar essays the role of a person on a mission to help those in love find their path.