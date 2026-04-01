Oscar-winning production designer Dean Tavoularis, known for his work on 'The Godfather' films and 'Apocalypse Now', has passed away at 93. Director Francis Ford Coppola mourned his longtime collaborator, calling his death a 'profound loss'.

Acclaimed Oscar-winning production designer Dean Tavoularis, known for his work on the 'Godfather' films and 'Apocalypse Now', has passed away at 93. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tavoularis died on Wednesday night in a Paris hospital of natural causes.

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Francis Ford Coppola Pays Tribute

Reacting to the news, Tavoularis' longtime collaborator, director Francis Ford Coppola, mourned his passing and shared condolences. "My dear friend and collaborator Dean Tavoularis has passed, a profound loss. I would be unable to list the many ways he benefited my work and my personal life. He was a great artist, a great friend, a great Production Designer and a great man," he said in a social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francis Ford Coppola (@francisfordcoppola)

A Storied Career

Born on May 18, 1932, in Lowell, Massachusetts, Tavoularis grew up in Los Angeles, studying at art schools, before he was hired by Disney Studios' animation department and storyboard artist.

In his first film as an art director, Dean Tavoularis worked on Bonnie and Clyde (1967), the first of six Best Picture nominees on which he worked.

Major Works and Accolades

The Oscar-winning production designer famously worked on all three 'Godfather' films, 'Apocalypse Now', and 'One From the Heart'. He won his Academy Award in the Best Art Direction-Set Decoration category for 'The Godfather Part II'. He was further nominated for three other Coppola-directed films, including 'Apocalypse Now', 'Tucker: The Man and His Dream' and 'The Godfather Part III'.

The Coppola-Tavoularis Partnership

Speaking about Coppola, in a 2018 interview, Tavoularis had said, "There are many partnerships in all different kinds of businesses that can always turn out badly, but sometimes it can turn out to be a collaboration. You see eye to eye; you feel supportive. When you're doing a film, no matter how tough you are, no matter how strong you are, you need a feeling of support. And I always had that with Francis," as quoted by The Hollywood Reporter.

Other directors to work with Tavoularis are Wim Wenders, Warren Beatty, and Roman Polanski.

Dean Tavoularis is survived by his wife, French actress Aurore Clement and daughters Alison and Gina. (ANI)