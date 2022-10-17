Godfather’s box office collection sees a jump in earnings on Sunday

Starring megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role, Mohan Raja’s ‘Godfather’ has completed 12 days of run at the box office on Sunday. Though the film’s earnings have paced down, a slight jump was recorded on Sunday.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's film 'Godfather' has slowed down its collections at the box office. With the presence of the megastar in the movie, along with a cameo appearance of Salman Khan, the makers had high expectations from the film. Contrary to that, within two weeks of its theatrical release, the film’s collections seem to have taken a hit. But Sunday brought a sigh of relief for the makers as the earnings did see a slight rise in collections.

'Godfather' completed a total of 12 days at the box office on Sunday. Thanks to the weekend, there has been a slight jump in the earnings of the film which stars Chiranjeevi in the lead. However, the collection means hardly anything, given the budget on which the film has been made.

According to reports, ‘Godfather’ collected Rs 1.30 crores on Sunday. With this, the film's earnings have gone up to Rs 3.27 crore this weekend. At the same time, its total earnings have gone up to Rs 70.67 crore.

In the first week, the box office performance of the film was quite disappointing. The film did a business of Rs 59.1 crores at the Telugu box office in seven days. At the same time, the Hindi language earned Rs 7.7 crores. ‘Godfather’ has a special cameo appearance by none other than Salman Khan. However, it seems that his presence too could not benefit the film much with its collections.

Helmed by Mohan Raja, ‘Godfather’ is a remake of the Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’. Mohanlal played the lead role in the original film which proved to be a super hit at the box office. Talking about the work front of Chiranjeevi, he will next be seen in 'Bhola Shankar'. A mass entertainer, the film will also star actor Nayanthara.