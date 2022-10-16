'Don't compare Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor,' says Boney Kapoor: Read details

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Dhadak' in 2018. At the time, Janhvi was frequently compared to her late mother, Sridevi. Even if there are fewer parallels now, they still exist. However, Boney Kapoor does not want anyone to compare both.

Boney Kapoor would not want Janvhi Kapoor's career to be compared to that of her late mother, Sridevi. The first movie he is producing with Janvhi in the lead, Mili, had its trailer launch when the producer discussed the long-running parallels between the two actresses.

The director discussed the similarities after a reporter said that Janhvi reminds him of Sridevi in both appearance and promise. According to Boney, everyone has a different way of understanding a character and acting per that understanding. I would say "become the part," as opposed to "act." That was one of Sri's key USPs, and presumably Janvhi has the same genetic makeup. Additionally, she adopts the role or, to put it another way, "gets into" the role rather than merely acting the part. That is why you have watched her development in the films thus far.

Boney stepped in and remarked, "The viewers in North India saw Sri after she had done around 150-200 films in the South," when the reporter sought to get Janhvi to comment on the subject. She had so attained a specific level of comprehension of the characters and what each beat ought to be. She completed 200 films in the South before arriving here. My daughter has only recently begun her journey. Therefore, avoid comparing her work to that of her mother in any way.

Boney and Janvhi's debut movie together is called Mili. Mili, a Mathukutty Xavier-directed adaptation of the Malayalam film Helen, also has Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in significant roles. The movie's November 4 release date has been set.