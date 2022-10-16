Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan surrogacy: The couple was legally married 6 years age; surrogate mother is relative

    First Published Oct 16, 2022, 6:15 PM IST

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, facing an investigation over surrogacy, had chosen the actress' relative as the surrogate mother.

    The surrogacy dispute between Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan has taken a new turn. Nayanthara and Vignesh revealed last Sunday that they had twin boys. Although the couple hasn't verified it, rumours that surrogacy may be used in the procedure quickly sparked internet debate.

    Ma Subramanian, the health minister for Tamil Nadu, voiced concerns about the process utilised to welcome the kids, which made matters more difficult. Additionally, it was said that an investigation will be conducted.

    The Tamil Nadu health department has reportedly received an affidavit from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The affidavit showed that Nayanthara and Vignesh registered their marriage six years ago, according to a report. The pair also included their marriage licence with the affidavit.

    The state administration is rumoured to have located the Chennai hospital where the twins were delivered. The fact that the surrogate mother is a cousin of Nayanthara has also apparently been disclosed by the pair. She is alleged to reside in the UAE.
     

    Following the Surrogacy Act of 2021, any couple wishing to use a surrogate must have been wed for five years or more, and the surrogate must be a close relative of the intended parents. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are claiming that they have meticulously followed all the norms and procedures in light of these regulations. News18 is unable to verify the veracity of these stories.
     

    In the meantime, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan wed earlier this year. On June 9 of this year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged vows. Outside of Chennai, at Mahabalipuram, they were married privately. The dream wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi.
     

    Even though the wedding ceremony was private, viewers can view it in all its splendour through their wedding video, Netflix special Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. The programme, which Gautam Vasudev Menon directed, has already debuted a few teasers that give viewers a taste of the couple's love journey and wedding planning.

