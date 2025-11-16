Glen Powell fulfilled a 'lifelong ambition' by hosting Saturday Night Live. The 37-year-old actor called the experience a 'childhood dream' come true and 'surreal.' He hosted the November 15 episode, his first time leading the iconic show.

A Childhood Dream Come True

Actor Glen Powell says he is fulfilling a lifelong ambition as he hosted the recent episode of Saturday Night Live, reported People. Speaking to People at the New York City premiere of his new film, 'The Running Man', the 37-year-old actor said hosting the iconic sketch comedy show is something he has wanted since childhood.

"I'm so excited," Powell said. "Hosting SNL has been a thing I've wanted to do my entire life," reported People. Describing the weeklong process of developing the episode as "surreal," Powell added, "It's a really wonderful moment when your childhood dreams get to come true. I've been waiting to be on that stage for as long as I can remember."

SNL Hosting Debut

Powell hosted the Saturday, November 15 episode, with singer Olivia Dean making her SNL debut as musical guest. The broadcast marks the sixth episode of the show's 51st season and Powell's first time hosting. The Top Gun: Maverick star previously appeared on SNL in March 2024, making a brief cameo during an episode hosted by his "Anyone But You" co-star, Sydney Sweeney, according to People.

On Career Momentum

Powell, who has seen a rapid rise in his career in recent years, told People in September that he remains energised despite his increasingly packed schedule. "As long as I'm getting to make cool things with people I love... and bring my family along for the ride, I'm super happy," he said.

"Everybody keeps asking me, 'Are you tired right now?' And I'm like, 'No, I'm not.' I'm happy. I'm in the zone." He added that the opportunities coming his way continue to give him "more life and more knowledge," saying there is "nothing better" than bringing exciting projects to audiences around the world, according to People.

Saturday Night Live airs on weekends on NBC. The Running Man is now in theatres. (ANI)