From Han So Hee to Kim Jisoo: Top 7 most popular Korean actresses

We have put up a list of the top 7 Korean actresses that are not only incredibly skilled but are also thought to be the sexiest ladies ever. 

Image credits: Getty

Kim Jisoo

Kim Jisoo began her career in 2016. She was born on January 3, 1995. Her most well-known works include Snowdrop (2021–2022) and The Producers (2015).

Image credits: Getty

Han Hyo-joo

Born on February 22, 1987, Han Hyo Joo began her career in 2003. Cold Eyes (2013), Love 911 (2012), and The Beauty Inside (2015) are a few of her best-known works.

Image credits: Getty

Chae Soo Bin

Born on July 10, 1994, Chae Soo Bin began her career in 2014. Her most well-known works include The Rebel (2017) and Love in the Moonlight (2016).

Image credits: Getty

Han Sohee

Han So Hee began her career in 2016. She was born on November 18, 1994. The World of the Married (2020), and My Name (2021) are among of her most well-known works.

Image credits: Getty

Kim So Hyun

Kim So Hyun, who was born on June 4, 1999, began her professional life in 2006. Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), Missing You (2013), Pure Love (2016) are some of her notable works.

Image credits: Getty

Bae Suzy

Born on October 10th, 1994, Bae Suzy began her career in 2010. Dream High (2011), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Vagabond (2019), Start-Up (2020) are her famous works.

Image credits: Getty

Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won began her career in 2010, and she was born in 1992. Her best works include the Heirs (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Lovestruck in the City (2021).

Image credits: Getty
