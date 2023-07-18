From Han So Hee to Kim Jisoo: Top 7 most popular Korean actresses

Entertainment
We have put up a list of the top 7 Korean actresses that are not only incredibly skilled but are also thought to be the sexiest ladies ever.
Kim Jisoo began her career in 2016. She was born on January 3, 1995. Her most well-known works include Snowdrop (2021–2022) and The Producers (2015).
Born on February 22, 1987, Han Hyo Joo began her career in 2003. Cold Eyes (2013), Love 911 (2012), and The Beauty Inside (2015) are a few of her best-known works.
Born on July 10, 1994, Chae Soo Bin began her career in 2014. Her most well-known works include The Rebel (2017) and Love in the Moonlight (2016).
Han So Hee began her career in 2016. She was born on November 18, 1994. The World of the Married (2020), and My Name (2021) are among of her most well-known works.
Kim So Hyun, who was born on June 4, 1999, began her professional life in 2006. Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), Missing You (2013), Pure Love (2016) are some of her notable works.
Born on October 10th, 1994, Bae Suzy began her career in 2010. Dream High (2011), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Vagabond (2019), Start-Up (2020) are her famous works.
Kim Ji Won began her career in 2010, and she was born in 1992. Her best works include the Heirs (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), and Lovestruck in the City (2021).