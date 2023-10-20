Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ghost Box Office Collection Day 1 : Shiva Rajkumar starrer gets a slow start on opening day

    Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar starrer Ghost hits theatre on October 19. The movie gets a collection of Rs 2 crore on the first day of its release

    Ghost Box Office Collection Day 1 : Shiva Rajkumar starrer gets a slow start on opening day rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar starrer Ghost hits theatres on October 19. Malayalam actor Jayaram is playing a crucial role in this film. The movie was released on the same day as Leo

    As per reports, the movie earned Rs 2 crore on the first day of its release. While Vijay's Leo has earned Rs 140 crore on the first day The movie Ghost is expected to earn Rs. 1.5 crore on Friday. The thriller movie got 48.55 percent occupancy on Thursday.

    The movie was released in Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil on October 19. The Telugu version of the film will be released on October 27.The film was directed by MG Srinivas. The film was produced under the banner of Sandesh Productions.

    Apart from Shiva Rajkumar and Jayaram, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Prashanth Narayanan, Archana Jois, Sathyaprakash, and Datanna.

    Fans celebrated the release by adorning cutouts of Shivraj Kumar and engaging in fireworks displays. The film, directed by Srini, has been well-received and stars Shivraj Kumar, Anupam Kher, and others. Shivanna's portrayal of the character Anand, whom he first played 38 years ago, has reignited fan enthusiasm. The film also presents a younger look for Shiv Raj Kumar, created using advanced technology.

    The cast of "Ghost" includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Archana Jois, Satya Prakash, and M. G. Srinivas as Mahesh Das. M. G. Srinivas directed it, while Prasanna V. M. and Maasti wrote the dialogues. M. G. Srinivas wrote the plot, while Sandesh Nagaraj oversaw production. Deepu S. Kumar edited the film, and Mahendra Simha handled the cinematography. Sandesh Productions is the production firm in charge of bringing this film to existence.

    Arjun Janya's soundtrack for "Ghost" was composed. On September 22, 2023, the film's first single, "OGM," was released. The first look was unveiled on July 12, 2022, which also happened to be Shiva Rajkumar's birthday, and the motion poster was released on January 2, 2023. The trailer for the film was released on October 1, 2023. The moment fans had been waiting for arrived on October 19, 2023, when "Ghost" hit the big screen, coinciding with the Dusshera festival. ZEE5 has won the digital streaming rights, guaranteeing that fans will soon be able to watch this film from the comfort of their own homes.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISL 2023-24: See a very bright future for NorthEast United FC, says owner John Abraham (WATCH) snt

    ISL 2023-24: See a very bright future for NorthEast United FC, says owner John Abraham (WATCH)

    Kim Kardashian's daughter suffering from dyslexia? Here's what we know ATG

    Kim Kardashian's daughter suffering from dyslexia? Here's what we know

    Leo Box Office Collection: Vijay starrer gets biggest global opening of 2023 rkn

    Leo Box Office Collection: Vijay starrer gets biggest global opening of 2023

    Ganapath actor Tiger Shroff teases playful revenge ambitions on Hrithik Roshan; Read ATG

    Ganapath actor Tiger Shroff teases playful revenge ambitions on Hrithik Roshan; Read

    Anushka Sharma congratulates her husband Virat Kohli on his 78th International century (see post) RKK

    Anushka Sharma congratulates her husband Virat Kohli on his 78th International century (see post)

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul hopes Indian batters deliver more centuries as mega event goes on snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: KL Rahul hopes Indian batters deliver more centuries as mega event goes on

    BMTC to enhance Dasara travel with 300 extra buses across Karnataka vkp

    BMTC to enhance Dasara travel with 300 extra buses across Karnataka

    Switzerland to Japan: 7 countries with the lowest crime-rates ATG EAI

    Switzerland to Japan: 7 countries with the lowest crime-rates

    You will soon be able to use 2 WhatsApp accounts on one phone Here is how to do it gcw

    You will soon be able to use 2 WhatsApp accounts on one phone; Here's how to do it

    ODI World Cup 2023: Did Bangladesh have intentions to deny India's Virat Kohli a century? Shanto responds snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Did Bangladesh have intentions to deny India's Virat Kohli a century? Shanto responds

    Recent Videos

    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera Mohanan

    Israel hails 'Indian superwomen' Sabitha and Meera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    PM Modi tells ISRO: Set up Bharatiya Antariksha Station by 2035, send first Indian to Moon by 2040

    Video Icon