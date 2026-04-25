The 'The Boys' spinoff series 'Gen V' has been cancelled after two seasons. Executive producers confirmed the news but stated that the characters' stories will be incorporated into the upcoming fifth and final season of 'The Boys'.

The Amazon Prime Video series 'Gen V', a spinoff of the popular show 'The Boys', will not return for a third season, according to Variety.

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Characters' Storylines to Continue

Confirming the development, executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg said the storylines of the characters will continue within the broader franchise. "While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the 'Gen V' characters' stories in 'The Boys' Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon. You'll see them again," they said in a statement, according to Variety.

The series, which first premiered in 2023, aired its second season between September and October 2025. As per an individual familiar with the matter, several characters from 'Gen V' are expected to appear in upcoming episodes of the fifth and final season of 'The Boys'.

Viewership Performance

When Season 2 debuted with its first three episodes in September, it garnered 424 million minutes viewed, securing the eighth position on Nielsen's streaming top 10 originals chart. The viewership marked the show's highest weekly performance, with approximately two-thirds of the audience comprising adults aged 18-49. However, the show failed to make the top 10 again, save for one more week during Season 2.

About 'Gen V'

Set at the fictional Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, "Gen V" follows young superheroes, or "supes," training for a chance to join The Seven. The cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas and Hamish Linklater, according to Variety.

Production Details

The show was developed by Craig Rosenberg, Goldberg and Kripke, who also served as executive producers alongside showrunner Michele Fazekas and a team including Seth Rogen, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum and Brant Engelstein. Loreli Alanis, Gabriel Garcia and Jessica Chou were co-executive producers. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film, the series forms part of the expanding 'The Boys' universe.

Future of 'The Boys' Universe

With 'The Boys' set to conclude with its current season and 'Gen V' ending after Season 2, the only confirmed project in the franchise is the prequel 'Vought Rising'. The upcoming series will explore the story of Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, and Stormfront, portrayed by Aya Cash, set in the 1950s. It is slated for release in 2027, with an early tease expected in 'The Boys' Season 5, according to Variety. Additionally, another spinoff, 'The Boys: Mexico', remains in development. (ANI)