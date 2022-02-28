Gangubai Kathiawadi on OTT: Alia Bhatt's film cross Rs 38.5 crore on first weekend and more

Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi had a successful first weekend at the box office. Alia Bhatt's film had registered an opening of ₹10.50 crore and had collected ₹13.32 crore on day two. On Sunday, it showed proper growth, collecting around ₹15 crore, taking its weekend collections to approximately ₹38.82 crore.

The movie has received a positive response at the box office, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film's Sunday collections are going strong. A report on Boxofficeindia.com stated: "Gangubai Kathiawadi will have an excellent Sunday in the range of 15 crore nett as Gujarat, UP and MP show growth in the 40-50% range and maybe even more. The film had a good opening day in mass led pockets for a female-led film and consolidated on Saturday and Sunday has gone up strongly."

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Sunday, “#GangubaiKathiawadi biz will get a boost on #MahaShivratri [Tue; Day 5] and if it stays strong on Day 6 and 7, expect a big, fat total in *Week 1*… This, despite 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra, where it’s performing best.”

The film will also be released on OTT, but it looks like it might get delayed. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial may get postponed after seeing its box office collection.

Bhansali might rework the OTT release date with the film's streaming platform as per our source. It was supposed to drop online about four weeks after its theatrical release. Still, now that the movie is doing good at movie halls, the filmmakers don't want to jeopardise its chances in any way. Thus, they feel that the word of its OTT release is merely four weeks after the big-screen release.



