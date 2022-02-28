  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gangubai Kathiawadi on OTT: Alia Bhatt's film cross Rs 38.5 crore on first weekend and more

    Alia Bhatt starrer's Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release to be postponed. The film garnered over ₹38 crore at the box office. 

    Gangubai Kathiawadi on OTT Alia Bhat film cross Rs 38.5 crore RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi had a successful first weekend at the box office. Alia Bhatt's film had registered an opening of ₹10.50 crore and had collected ₹13.32 crore on day two. On Sunday, it showed proper growth, collecting around ₹15 crore, taking its weekend collections to approximately ₹38.82 crore. 

    The movie has received a positive response at the box office, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film's Sunday collections are going strong. A report on Boxofficeindia.com stated: "Gangubai Kathiawadi will have an excellent Sunday in the range of 15 crore nett as Gujarat, UP and MP show growth in the 40-50% range and maybe even more. The film had a good opening day in mass led pockets for a female-led film and consolidated on Saturday and Sunday has gone up strongly."

    Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: 7 reasons to spend money, time on Alia Bhatt's film

    Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted on Sunday, “#GangubaiKathiawadi biz will get a boost on #MahaShivratri [Tue; Day 5] and if it stays strong on Day 6 and 7, expect a big, fat total in *Week 1*… This, despite 50% occupancy in #Maharashtra, where it’s performing best.”

    The film will also be released on OTT, but it looks like it might get delayed. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial may get postponed after seeing its box office collection. 

    Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    Bhansali might rework the OTT release date with the film's streaming platform as per our source. It was supposed to drop online about four weeks after its theatrical release. Still, now that the movie is doing good at movie halls, the filmmakers don't want to jeopardise its chances in any way. Thus, they feel that the word of its OTT release is merely four weeks after the big-screen release.


     

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SAG Awards 2022 Winners List: No Time to Die, Squid Game won awards RCB

    SAG Awards 2022 Winners List: No Time to Die, Squid Game won awards

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1 RCB

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening RCB

    Ajith Kumar's Valimai crosses Rs 100 crore; action-thriller witnesses record-breaking opening

    Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film RCB

    Bheemla Nayak: Here's what Mahesh Babu, RGV have to say about Pawan Kalyan's film

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show? RCB

    Bigg Boss Non-stop: Who are the 17 contestants? Where to watch Nagarjuna's show?

    Recent Stories

    Explained Will India abstaining from vote on Russia Ukraine crisis derail QUAD

    For Quad's sake, can India keep 'abstaining' from Russia-Ukraine crisis?

    Bihar Budget 2022 Live Updates Tarkishore Prasad speech announcements

    Bihar Budget 2022 Live Updates: Development, inflation curb to remain focus

    PM Modi to rush 4 ministers as special envoys to evacuate Indian stranded in Ukraine gcw

    Central ministers on war duty: PM Modi to rush 4 special envoys to evacuate Indian in Ukraine

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Australian swimmers to boycott world championship in Russia-ayh

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Australian swimmers to boycott world championship in Russia

    Russia Ukraine crisis Monday mayhem in Indian stock markets Sensex plummets gcw

    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Monday mayhem in Indian stock markets, Sensex plummets

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 61): ATKMB inches closer to semis with 2-0 BFC win

    Video Icon
    Ukraine situation Narendra Modi chairs two-hour long meeting

    PM Modi chairs over 2-hour meeting on Ukraine, reviews situation

    Video Icon
    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief - ycb

    First batch of Karnataka students arrive in Bengaluru from Ukraine, breath sigh of relief

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Juan Ferrando on BFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The mentality of ATKMB players is that they are not ready to take more pressure - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs MCFC: Mumbai City FC needed to come away with a win - Des Buckingham on FC Goa success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needed to come away with a win - Buckingham on Goa success

    Video Icon