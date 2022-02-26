  • Facebook
    Gangubai Kathiawadi Day 1 Box Office Collection: Alia Bhatt starrer marks an impressive start on opening day

    The Gangubai Katiawadi Day 1 box office collection has been fairly impressive. This Alia Bhatt starrer film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has minted in crores on the first day of its release.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 9:47 AM IST
    Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, was released in the theatres on Friday, February 25. Gangubai Kathiawadi was one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022 and also of Alia Bhatt’s career. The film opened to mixed reviews coming in from the audiences, but one commonality that was seen among all those who watched the film were the high praises that were showered on Alia Bhatt for her fantastic acting skills.

    Alia Bhatt’s performance in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi has turned out to be one the most powerful and best performances of her career. She has proved that if needed, she can mould herself into any character and deliver a power-packed performance. While Alia Bhatt’s performance is drawing a lot of praise from fans and critics alike, the movie too has put up a fairly impressive show at the box office on the first day of its release.

    ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    As per the early reports, Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi had 10% to 15% occupancy on its opening day, despite its low-key promotions and niche content. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has done better in states such as Gujarat and Maharashtra. The early trends at the box office are suggestive that Gangubai Kathiawadi has made an opening day box office collection of roughly Rs 9.5 to Rs 10 crore, reportedly.

    ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's fees for the film will surprise you

    Furthermore, as per media reports that have quoted trade sources, Gangubai Kathiawadi has been deemed as the most expensive female-centric film of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, including the cost involved for production, print and advertising, and investment increased due to the film’s delayed-release.

    There are also reports suggesting that the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have already closed a deal on its digital and audio rights for a decent amount. Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The film marks the first collaboration between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
