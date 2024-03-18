Gangs of Godavari: Vishwak Sen sports rugged appearance in poster; announces new release date

Vishwak Sen, the popular Telugu actor, delights fans with the announcement of the new release date for his film, 'Gangs of Godavari'. The film is helmed by Krishna Chaitanya

Vishwak Sen, a well-known face in Telugu cinema, has thrilled fans with an exciting update on his project, 'Gangs of Godavari'. This action-packed thriller, directed by Krishna Chaitanya, has been in the works for several years, and fans have eagerly awaited its release.

Initially slated for December 8, 2023, the film's release was postponed to avoid clashing with other major releases. However, after much anticipation, the makers have finally unveiled a new release date for 'Gangs of Godavari'. Bringing joy to fans who have been eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Vishwak Sen social media post

Taking to his social media platform, Vishwak Sen shared the news alongside a captivating poster, featuring him in a rough and intense look, perfectly capturing the essence of the film.

While fans celebrate the news of the film's release, there are reports of a potential clash with another major release, Prabhas' sci-fi adventure 'Kalki 2898 AD,' directed by Nag Ashwin. Nonetheless, fans are excited to support Vishwak Sen latest endeavor and witness his portrayal of a compelling character against the backdrop of the Godavari region.

'Gangs of Godavari' commenced its first schedule on May 28, coinciding with the 100th birth anniversary of former Andhra Pradesh Minister N.T. Rama Rao. Alongside Vishwak Sen, the film features an ensemble cast including Anjali, Neha Shetty, Nassar, P. Sai Kumar, and Madhunandan, each contributing to the film's narrative depth.

The film's music, composed by the legendary Yuvan Shankar Raja, adds another layer of emotion and excitement to the storyline. Produced in collaboration between Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Sai Soujanya, Venkat Upputuri, and Gopichand Innamuri, under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, 'Gangs of Godavari' promises to be a cinematic spectacle.

More about Vishwak Sen

As fans eagerly await the release of 'Gangs of Godavari' Vishwak Sen continues to enjoy the success of his recent release, 'Gaami' This mystical thriller, shot via crowdfunding, has garnered praise for its innovative storytelling and performances.

'Gaami' featuring Chandini Chowdary, MG Abhinaya, Mohammed Samad, and Harika Pedada, Released on March 8.