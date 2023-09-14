Ganesh Chaturthi: 7 famous ganesh temples to visit

Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai, Maharashtra: This iconic temple in Mumbai is one of the most visited Ganesh temples in India. The Siddhivinayak Temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is known for its beautiful idol of Ganesha, carved out of a single black stone. It attracts millions of devotees throughout the year and is especially crowded during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune, Maharashtra: Located in Pune, this temple is known for its grand celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi. The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is famous for its large, ornate Ganesha idol, and it is a focal point of the festival in Pune.

Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati, Pune, Maharashtra: This public Ganesh idol in Pune is another popular destination during Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol here is renowned for its magnificent decoration and the grand procession that accompanies its immersion.

Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh: Located in Andhra Pradesh, this temple is famous for its self-manifested idol of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that the idol grows in size over the years. The temple attracts a large number of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ashtavinayak Temples, Maharashtra: The Ashtavinayak temples are a group of eight temples in Maharashtra, each dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Visiting all eight temples is considered highly auspicious, and many pilgrims undertake this journey during Ganesh Chaturthi.