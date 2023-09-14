Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi: 7 famous ganesh temples to visit

    Ganesh Chaturthi is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and prosperity. Visiting famous Ganesh temples during this festival is a wonderful way to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha and experience the cultural and religious significance of the occasion. Here are seven famous Ganesh temples in India that you can consider visiting:

    1. Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai, Maharashtra: This iconic temple in Mumbai is one of the most visited Ganesh temples in India. The Siddhivinayak Temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and is known for its beautiful idol of Ganesha, carved out of a single black stone. It attracts millions of devotees throughout the year and is especially crowded during Ganesh Chaturthi.

    2. Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple, Pune, Maharashtra: Located in Pune, this temple is known for its grand celebrations during Ganesh Chaturthi. The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is famous for its large, ornate Ganesha idol, and it is a focal point of the festival in Pune.

    3. Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati, Pune, Maharashtra: This public Ganesh idol in Pune is another popular destination during Ganesh Chaturthi. The idol here is renowned for its magnificent decoration and the grand procession that accompanies its immersion.

    4. Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra: This is another temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha in Mumbai. It is known for its spiritual significance and the unique idol of Ganesha, which is carved out of a single black stone.

    5. Kanipakam Vinayaka Temple, Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh: Located in Andhra Pradesh, this temple is famous for its self-manifested idol of Lord Ganesha. It is believed that the idol grows in size over the years. The temple attracts a large number of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi.

    6. Ashtavinayak Temples, Maharashtra: The Ashtavinayak temples are a group of eight temples in Maharashtra, each dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Visiting all eight temples is considered highly auspicious, and many pilgrims undertake this journey during Ganesh Chaturthi.

    7. Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: While primarily a Shiva temple, the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain also houses a shrine dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is a significant pilgrimage site and attracts devotees from all over India.

    These temples offer unique cultural experiences and a chance to witness the fervour and devotion of devotees during Ganesh Chaturthi. Be sure to check the local customs and rituals associated with each temple, as they may vary from one place to another.

