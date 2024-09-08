Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in red for Ambani Ganpati darshan [PHOTOS]

    Bollywood is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with grandeur, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan added royal charm at the Ambani family's lavish puja at Antilia. The couple arrived in stunning traditional attire, joining celebrities like Suniel Shetty and Sachin Tendulkar for the grand celebration

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan twin in red for Ambani Ganpati darshan [PHOTOS]
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 8, 2024, 8:44 AM IST

    Bollywood is joyfully celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are no exception. The couple was spotted at the Ambani family's grand Ganpati puja at Antilia, turning heads with their regal style. Kareena looked radiant in a vibrant red salwar suit paired with heavy earrings, while Saif complemented her in a deep red silk kurta with a traditional white dhoti and mojri. The couple posed elegantly for the paparazzi, exuding royal charm as they arrived to seek blessings at the star-studded event.

    This year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration is particularly special for the Ambani family, marking the first for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their wedding. Held at their luxurious home, Antilia, the grand pooja continues the family's tradition of celebrating the festival on a large scale. The atmosphere is filled with joy as the newly expanded family celebrates this auspicious occasion.

    As the festivities progress, many celebrities have arrived at Antilia for darshan. Among them are stars like Suniel Shetty, Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, Aamir Khan, and Tiger Shroff. These renowned figures have come together to offer prayers, underscoring the true spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi, which fosters unity, devotion, and celebration.

    ALSO READ: Will Deepika Padukone deliver baby on Ganesh Chaturthi? Actress and Ranveer Singh reach hospital with family

    A viral video on social media offers a glimpse of the beautifully adorned Ganpati idol at the Ambani residence, capturing the festival’s essence. One of the most heartwarming scenes shows Radhika Merchant, dressed in a fuchsia pink salwar and stunning kundan jewelry, offering her prayers to Lord Ganesha. In another clip, she is joined by Anant Ambani as they perform a pooja on a smaller Ganesh idol inside the premises, embodying the spirit of the occasion.

