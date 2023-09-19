Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan's family members Arpita, Alvira, Salma bring Bappa idol home

    Salman Khan's sisters Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and mother Salma were snapped, bringing a Bappa idol at their Bandra home. Both Arpita and Alvira were dressed in traditional attire; take a look 
     

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Salman Khan's family members Arpita Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Salma bring Bappa idol home (Video) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Ganesh Chaturthi is here. It's a festival of welcoming Bappa into one's house and praying for everyone's health and happiness. Many celebrities have been visiting temples, wishing everyone on social media, and worshipping idols at their homes. Salman Khan's family, including his sisters and mother, worshipped Lord Ganesha at their house.

    Salman's sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Agnihotri, as well as his mother Salma Khan, were sighted at their Bandra home on the auspicious day. They worshipped a Ganpati idol. Arpita and Alvira both wore traditional Salvar kurtas; Arpita wore a bright pink striped Kurta, while producer and fashion designer Alvira wore a white Kurta. 

    On Tuesday, September 19, Ajay Devgn posted a video on his Instagram account in which he asks Lord Ganesh for blessings.  He wore a blue and white checkered shirt. The caption read, “Dukh Harta, Sukh Karta, Buddhi Vidhata. Not only this day, may every day begins with Bappa’s blessings. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all (folded hand emoji). Ganpati Bappa Moreya!!"

    Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "As we welcome Lord Ganesha in our homes and hearts today, may He remove all obstacles and fill our lives with joy and prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Wish you all a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (folded hand emoji)”

    Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram stories to greet his admirers Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Shilpa Shetty, meanwhile, posted a photo of herself with folded hands next to a Ganesh idol. 

    Suneil Shetty, on the other hand, tweeted: “May the arrival of Ganpati Bappa bring happiness, prosperity, and wisdom into our lives. Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!” Other celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma and Neil Nitin Mukesh also wished their fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 2:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The VaccineWar Sudha Murthy says India Can Do It after seeing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotris film ADC

    The Vaccine War: Sudha Murthy says “India Can Do It” after seeing Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Bappa (Video) RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings from Bappa (Video)

    Youtube suspends monetization of Russell Brand's channel; Read more ATG

    Youtube suspends monetization of Russell Brand's channel; Read more

    Vijay Antony's daughter committed suicide: Jayaram Ravi, Sarathkumar offers condolences ATG

    Vijay Antony's daughter committed suicide: Jayaram Ravi, Sarathkumar offers condolences

    Snoop Dogg reacts to Urfi Javed's unusual style; here's what the rapper said RBA

    Snoop Dogg reacts to Urfi Javed's unusual style; here's what the rapper said

    Recent Stories

    Exploring Earthy Wonders: 7 Canyon's timeless beauty ATG EAI

    Exploring Earthy Wonders: 7 Canyon's timeless beauty

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 life lessons taught by Lord Ganesh rkn

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 7 life lessons taught by Lord Ganesh

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will R Ashwin replace injured Axar Patel? BCCI's chief selector gives sharp response snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will R Ashwin replace injured Axar Patel? BCCI's chief selector gives sharp response

    Asian Games 2023: From topper in 2018 to struggler - Saurabh Chaudhary's mysterious decline in pistol shooting snt

    Asian Games 2023: From topper in 2018 to struggler - Saurabh Chaudhary's mysterious decline in pistol shooting

    First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building AJR

    'First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon