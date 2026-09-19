Artists across India create unique Ganesha idols for Ganesh Chaturthi. Hyderabad features a 14.5-ft eco-friendly Rama Setu-themed idol, while a Pune artist crafted a 13-foot idol using over 21,000 pani puri shells.

Amid the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, artists across the country are captivating devotees with uniquely crafted Lord Ganesha idols. Recently, a 14.5-ft eco-friendly Rama Setu-themed Ganesha idol was installed in Goshamahal, Hyderabad.

Rama Setu-themed Idol in Hyderabad

Speaking to ANI, Aakash Agarwal, Founder of Balya Mandal, said, "This year we have chosen the Rama Setu-themed Ganesh idol. We have depicted how Lord Rama built the Rama Setu to bring back Goddess Sita along with Vanara Sena. We have created this concept to show the coming generations about our history."

"We have been installing Ganesh idols since 1999 with various concepts. We have previously installed Article 370 and other varieties of Ganesh idols. We appeal to people to install eco-friendly Ganesh idols," he added. Agarwal noted that 10 Mumbai artists spent three months in Hyderabad creating the idol based on their unique concept.

Pani Puri Ganesha in Pune

Meanwhile, in Pune, an artist has crafted a 13-foot-tall Lord Ganesha idol using over 21,000 pani puri shells, turning the popular street snack into an extraordinary piece of festive art. Speaking about the creation of the unique idol, artist Prashant Salunkhe told ANI, "It took around 15 days to complete the idol with the help of 8-10 artisans. We used over 21,000 pani puri shells. This is an eco-friendly Bappa as we have used paper and bamboo for its structure. There were challenges in maintaining the balance of the idol and ensuring that it did not get affected by moisture due to climatic conditions. We took special care of these aspects."

Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is celebrated with prayers, idol installations and gatherings across the country. The festival comes to an end with Ganesh Visarjan, when devotees immerse the idol in water. (ANI)