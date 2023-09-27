Fukrey 3 Review: Is Pulkit Samrat, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha's film worth your time? Read these reactions

The initial Fukrey 3 review lauds Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha's performances. Taran Adarsh, a trade specialist, said on Twitter that Fukrey 3 is 'rocking.' He also liked the humour in the picture. He awarded the movie four stars. The film will be released on September 28.

Fukrey 3 will be released on September 28, Thursday. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Richa Chadha feature in the key roles. The Fukrey gang, which includes Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Chucha (Varun Sharma), Pandit ji (Pankaj Tripathi), and Lali (Manjot Singh), has returned to blow your mind. The first two films have done quite well at the box office.

Regarding Fukrey 3, it picks off where the second portion left off. The Fukrey group, who had founded Janta Store, had a huge failure and are now earning modest sums of money using jugaads and Chucha's unique power Deja Chu. On the other hand, Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) has become a politician and is currently running for the Minister of Water Resources position.

Dhingra, a Water Mafia baddie, supports Bholi for elections in exchange for her assistance in his criminal operations, which mostly contribute to water theft and smuggling. The first Fukrey 3 review has arrived, and it appears like fans of the blockbuster franchise are ready for a wild journey.

Taran Adarsh, a trade specialist, said on Twitter that Fukrey 3 is 'rocking.' He also liked the humour in the picture. He awarded the movie four stars. “Get ready for a wild ride yet again… #Fukrey3 stays true to its concept: It’s wild, wacky, crazy, twisted and funny, with LOL moments aplenty… Wait, there’s a message as well… This brand is definitely here to stay… RECOMMENDED! #Fukrey3Review,” he shared on X (previously known as Twitter).

“Like its earlier instalments, #Fukrey3 works as a package… But the one who’s bound to walk away with ceetees and taalis is – no prizes for guessing – #Choocha [#VarunSharma]. His cheeky one-liners, the bromance [with his gang of friends] and one-sided romance [with #BholiPunjaban] is the soul of #Fukrey3,” Taran Adarsh added. He also praised Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Pankaj Tripathi and Richa Chadha.



“#PulkitSamrat is in super form, essaying a character that’s bound to be noticed by one and all… #Manjot is another talent who deserves to be seen more; he’s first-rate… #PankajTripathi, well, he’s flawless, like always. Never a false note. Never a false step. He’s pitch-perfect. #RichaChadha is terrific, although one wishes #BholiPunjaban was more shrewd and calculating, like earlier. Yet, there’s no denying that her sequences with #Choocha are the best, from the writing and acting point of view… #AmitDhawan [#Dhingra] – the antagonist – is excellent,” he wrote.



The industry expert also lauded filmmaker Mrighdeep Singh Lamba for creating an engaging film. Taran also anticipated that the film will perform well at the box office.



Vipul Vig wrote Fukrey 3 and Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar produced it for Excel Entertainment. The film was originally scheduled to be released on September 7, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. However, earlier this month, the film's producers stated that it will now be released on September 28.