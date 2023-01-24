Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha starrer film release date out; know what's unique about THIS installment

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The makers have revealed the release date of the much-awaited Fukrey 3. The third installment in the successful Fukrey franchise finally got its theatrical release date. The film is releasing on September 7, 2023.

    The excitement is at an all-time high. Finally, after a long wait, the third installment of the most successful and awaited comedy franchise, Fukrey, is all set for its release. It would hit the theatres on the auspicious occasion of  Krishna Janmashtami on September 7, 2023.

    As the film carries a legacy of laughter and giggles, it is very apt to say that Fukrey 3 will surely set new benchmarks for its ever-growing craze among the audience. Fukrey 3 stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi. The film helmed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba is produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar production banner, Excel Entertainment.

    ALSO READ: KGF star Yash is now Pan- India Ambassador for Pepsi-report

    The makers had kept the anticipation of Fukrey 3 ignited with constant updates about its progress. But, finally, they ended fans' curiosity by revealing the release date. The film hits the theatres on September 7, 2023 which is Janmashtami. All set for its release on the September 7, 2023, the release date reveal is nothing less than a treat for the audience.

    The Fukrey franchise got made by the fans and people who loved the film Fukrey and its characters. While the franchise made its place among youngsters especially, Delhi connect that the film carried along has always been the soul of the film that has garnered immense love from the masses. 

    The film has paved an incredible journey so far that gave the audience some of the most loved and iconic on-screen characters like Choocha, Pandit Ji, and Bholi Punjaban, are all set to come back on the screen in Fukrey 3.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta set to make Tollywood debut?

    Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited Jee Le Zaraa.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2023, 3:04 PM IST
