Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From 'The Quest' to 'The Seven Deadly Sins' and more-watch your favourite Anime on Amazon Prime

    Exciting news for all anime lovers in India! Your favourite anime series are just a few clicks away on Amazon Prime Video!

    From 'The Quest' to 'The Seven Deadly Sins' and more-watch your favourite Anime on Amazon Prime RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2023, 7:40 PM IST

    KC Global Media and Prime Video have launched the Japanese entertainment pack Animax + GEM, on Prime Video Channels. This collaboration brings a plethora of anime content, making it a dream come true for fans of this beloved genre. Animax offers an extensive collection of popular anime genres, catering to all tastes and preferences. Now, with just a click of a button, you can immerse yourself in the captivating world of Japanese animation on Amazon Prime. 

    Animax has everything from heart-pounding action to heartwarming romance, spine-chilling horror to mind-bending supernatural tales, futuristic sci-fi adventures to hilarious comedy, and slice-of-life stories that resonate deeply. Indian anime fans can now rejoice by accessing award-winning series like "Fruits Basket," recognized as the Anime of the Year at the 8th Anime Trending Awards in 2022. 

    You can dive into the complete box set of the widely acclaimed sports comedy series "Haikyu!" spanning four seasons. Fans can also indulge in the captivating fantasy action of "Yashahime: Half Demon Princess," a nominee for Best Character Design at the Anime Awards in 2021. 

    The highly acclaimed action-adventure anime "The Seven Deadly Sins" is available, a series that won the prestigious Behind the Voice Actors Awards in 2016 for Best Male Lead Vocal Performance in an Anime Television Series. And let's not forget about the popular comedy-action series "How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom" and many other titles awaiting your exploration!Furthermore, GEM, Asia's leading Japanese entertainment brand, is making its debut in India through this collaboration. 

    GEM brings a remarkable lineup of hit Japanese dramas and variety shows, featuring Japan's most celebrated celebrities and hosts. Dive into captivating drama series such as "10 count to the Future," starring the award-winning actor Takuya Kimura. Explore titles like "AVALANCHE," "Captured Hospital," "Outsider Cops," and "NICE FLIGHT!" to indulge in thrilling storytelling. If variety shows are your cup of tea, then "VS ARASHI" is a must-watch. Witness Japan's hottest J-pop male idol group, ARASHI, engage in funny and entertaining challenges with other entertainers and celebrity guests. 

    Embark on a mouthwatering culinary adventure across Japan with celebrity chef Mocomichi Hayami in "Moco's Travel Kitchen." And there's much more to discover, including fan-favorite titles like "The Quest" and "Who is the Real Celebrity."So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot, and let the enchanting world of anime transport you to new realms of imagination and emotion. Your favorite anime series are just a few clicks away on Amazon Prime Video!

    Last Updated May 31, 2023, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani blessed with baby girl: Report

    Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani blessed with baby girl: Report

    Jacqueline Fernandez reveals who her dream director, here's what we know ADC

    Jacqueline Fernandez reveals who her dream director, here's what we know

    Karisma Kapoor's fun dance reunion with Madhuri Dixit makes Dil Toh Pagal Hai fans nostalgic - WATCH vma

    Karisma Kapoor's fun dance reunion with Madhuri Dixit makes Dil Toh Pagal Hai fans nostalgic - WATCH

    Sonakshi Sinha bought 4BHK sea-facing flat in Bandra; know her net worth ADC

    Sonakshi Sinha bought 4BHK sea-facing flat in Bandra; know her net worth

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's crew sustains severe injuries in 'bus accident'; know details vma

    Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's crew sustains severe injuries in 'bus accident'; know details

    Recent Stories

    India transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi govt gets major thumbs up AJR

    India's transformation under PM Modi govt gets major thumbs up

    7 yummy milk-based recipes vma

    7 yummy milk-based recipes

    football Lionel Messi's presence in PSG new 2023-24 home kit promotions leave fans confused snt

    Lionel Messi's presence in PSG's new 2023-24 home kit promotions leave fans confused

    Maharashtra Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar, announces CM Eknath Shinde AJR

    Maharashtra's Ahmednagar to be renamed as Ahilya Nagar, announces CM Eknath Shinde

    World Smile Day: 6 simple ways to make someone smile ADC

    World Smile Day: 6 simple ways to make someone smile

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon