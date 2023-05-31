From 'The Quest' to 'The Seven Deadly Sins' and more-watch your favourite Anime on Amazon Prime

Exciting news for all anime lovers in India! Your favourite anime series are just a few clicks away on Amazon Prime Video!

KC Global Media and Prime Video have launched the Japanese entertainment pack Animax + GEM, on Prime Video Channels. This collaboration brings a plethora of anime content, making it a dream come true for fans of this beloved genre. Animax offers an extensive collection of popular anime genres, catering to all tastes and preferences. Now, with just a click of a button, you can immerse yourself in the captivating world of Japanese animation on Amazon Prime.

Animax has everything from heart-pounding action to heartwarming romance, spine-chilling horror to mind-bending supernatural tales, futuristic sci-fi adventures to hilarious comedy, and slice-of-life stories that resonate deeply. Indian anime fans can now rejoice by accessing award-winning series like "Fruits Basket," recognized as the Anime of the Year at the 8th Anime Trending Awards in 2022.

You can dive into the complete box set of the widely acclaimed sports comedy series "Haikyu!" spanning four seasons. Fans can also indulge in the captivating fantasy action of "Yashahime: Half Demon Princess," a nominee for Best Character Design at the Anime Awards in 2021.

The highly acclaimed action-adventure anime "The Seven Deadly Sins" is available, a series that won the prestigious Behind the Voice Actors Awards in 2016 for Best Male Lead Vocal Performance in an Anime Television Series. And let's not forget about the popular comedy-action series "How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom" and many other titles awaiting your exploration!Furthermore, GEM, Asia's leading Japanese entertainment brand, is making its debut in India through this collaboration.

GEM brings a remarkable lineup of hit Japanese dramas and variety shows, featuring Japan's most celebrated celebrities and hosts. Dive into captivating drama series such as "10 count to the Future," starring the award-winning actor Takuya Kimura. Explore titles like "AVALANCHE," "Captured Hospital," "Outsider Cops," and "NICE FLIGHT!" to indulge in thrilling storytelling. If variety shows are your cup of tea, then "VS ARASHI" is a must-watch. Witness Japan's hottest J-pop male idol group, ARASHI, engage in funny and entertaining challenges with other entertainers and celebrity guests.

Embark on a mouthwatering culinary adventure across Japan with celebrity chef Mocomichi Hayami in "Moco's Travel Kitchen." And there's much more to discover, including fan-favorite titles like "The Quest" and "Who is the Real Celebrity."So, grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot, and let the enchanting world of anime transport you to new realms of imagination and emotion. Your favorite anime series are just a few clicks away on Amazon Prime Video!