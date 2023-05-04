From Sonam Kapoor to Katy Perry: Celebrities who would perform at Prince Charles's coronation ceremony (MSW)

Prince Charles’s coronation is happening on May 6, 2023. Harry Styles has refused to perform, while Katy Perry will be making a grand and starry attendance. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

There is a lot of talk and controversy around Prince Charles’ Coronation Concert. Some have accepted the invitation with delight and some rejected it. Here are some of the celebs who will in attendance at the coronation.

Prince Charles's coronation is going to be a big star-studded event at Buckingham Palace happening on May 6, 2023, in London. Here are celebs who will attend it and celebrities who are giving it a miss.

ALSO READ: Samantha's scathing reply after Chitti Babu's claims of her career getting 'over' is savage

1. Katy Perry and Lionel Richie:

The coronation concert is going to be headlined by Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Both have prior connections to Prince Williams. Perry got appointed as an ambassador of the charity, The British Asian Trust in 2020, one of whose co-founders is Prince Charles. In 2019, Richie was appointed the first global ambassador for The Prince's Trust.

2. Andrea Bocelli:

This world-famous visually impaired Italian tenor will also perform at the Windsor Castle concert. Conveying his gratitude for the invitation, Bocelli wrote Instagram, "I am grateful for this latest inestimable privilege: to lend my voice to the soundtrack of an event that already promises to be a historic occasion. I sang for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II many times in the past, and it is a great honor to get called to perform for the coronation of King Charles III on a day anxiously awaited by the whole world."

3. Freya Ridings:

This talented English singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist will also perform at Prince Charles’ coronation. In 2017, she rose to fame with her ballad, "Lost Without You", which became a top ten hit on the UK Singles Chart.

4. Sonam Kapoor:

The ‘Neerja’ star, Sonam Kapoor, is the only Indian celebrity invited to perform at Prince Charles’ coronation. Sonam Kapoor is the only Bollywood celeb in attendance.

5. Adele:

Adele, a member of the Order of the British Empire as appointed by Queen Elizabeth II, has turned down the invitation to Prince Charles’ Coronation Concert. The reason for her absence is unclear.

6. The Spice Girls:

Despite the rumours of The Spice Girls reuniting for Prince Charles’ coronation, they turned down the invitation to perform.

7. Elton John:

This legendary singer, a close friend of the Royal Family, who performed at the luncheon following Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's wedding, also turned down the opportunity to perform at the Coronation concert due to scheduling conflict.

8. Harry Styles:

This former One Direction member has also passed on from performing at the coronation. He hasn’t given any reasons for not attending.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna HOT Photos: Actress raises heat in sexy summer outfits; see sizzling pictures