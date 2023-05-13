From Nargis Dutt to Rani Mukherjee: Indian actresses aced these 7 mother roles with powerful performances

Before this Mother's Day, know the actresses in Indian movies who delivered powerful and memorable performances as mothers on screen. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

1. Nargis Dutt in Mother India (1957): Nargis Dutt plays the character of unfortunate Radha, who has to become a single mother, has lost most of his sons and killed one of them. Nargis Dutt's performance in this film is still revered even today.



2. Vidya Balan in Paa (2009): Vidya Balan is seen as the single mother of a 12-year-old boy who suffers from a rare genetic disorder called progeria (which causes rapid ageing in children leading to death). She portrayed the character of the intense mother who brings up her son among all social taboos and tries to give him an everyday life.

3. Sridevi in MOM (2017): The film follows Sridevi's character Devki, a biology teacher who takes help from a private detective to avenge her dead stepdaughter after her rapists were acquitted in court.

4. Sridevi in English Vinglish (2012): In this Gauri Shinde comedy-drama, Sridevi is a middle-class Indian housewife underestimated by her family. She attempted to learn English to rediscover herself and reassert her value as a mother.

5. Swara Bhasker in Nil Battey Sannatta (2015): Swara Bhasker plays the role of a poor mother, Chanda, whose daughter feels there is no future for her, so she does not study. Chanda comes up with a unique strategy to motivate her daughter as she wants her to become an IAS officer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BCvBrYIuDjI/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



6. Kriti Sanon in Mimi (2021): Kriti Sanon plays the role of a girl with dreams of getting into films. She agrees to become a surrogate to a couple to get the money to achieve her goals. However, the couple abandons her, and the child in her womb, and Sanon's character grapples with the unexpected motherhood responsibilities.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CRIqsyGLuJk/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==



7. Rani Mukherjee in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (2023): Based on actual events, Rani Mukherjee, an Indian immigrant mother in Norway, fights a long legal battle against the country's corrupt foster care system to regain her children's custody.