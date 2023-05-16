‘From Kedarnath to Cannes’, says Sara Ali Khan before her debut at Film Festival this year

Sara Ali Khan joins the list of actresses, including Anushka Sharma and Sunny Leone, who were seen at Mumbai airport leaving for Cannes. Sara makes her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

Sara Ali Khan took off for the 76th Cannes International Film Festival this year. She is going to make her debut in the film festival this year. Sara was caught by paparazzies at Mumbai airport last night, while clicking selfies with her fans.

The actress slayed her airport look with a blue leather jacket and sling bag. Earlier yesterday, Anushka Sharma, Sunny Leone, Esha Gupta and Manushi Chillar were also seen at the airport leaving for Cannes. The 76th Cannes International Film Festival starts today and will go on till May 27, 2023.





At the airport while leaving for Cannes, Sara was mobbed by paparazzies. One of the paparazzies reminded her that she was recently at Kedarnath, but forgot to upload some videos from her series, to which she replied “From Kedarnath to Cannes”. Earlier in the morning, Sara was also at the trailer launch event of ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’.





Sara Ali Khan is keeping herself busy these days with a number of projects lined up. She is currently occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’, which will also star Vicky Kaushal.

She is also a part of the film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’ and an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti.