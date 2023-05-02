From Haq Se Single to Family Tandoncies: Watch these 8 comedy specials by prominent stand-up stars

From Zakir Khan's Haq Se Single to Family Tandoncies, here are eight funny and humorous Indian standup comic shows where you can watch them.

In this busy life, everybody craves for entertainment that can make them forget about stress. Stress from working remotely is also a big deal nowadays. So definitely, if you want to refresh your mood, here are the eight funniest stand-up specials you can stream on OTT platforms.

These eight comedy specials featuring the best Indian renowned comedy stars are apt and perfect for you to get relieved and stress-free and also become happier from daily work life.

1. Haq Se Single (Amazon Prime Video):

In “Haq se Single”, Zakir Khan has not missed even a beat. Zakir has aced the style of anecdotal comedy. With authentic stories and unique storytelling, this special guarantees unlimited laughs and fun. His special is available on Amazon Prime.

2. Family Tandoncies (Netflix):

Another versatile comedy special, “Family Tandoncies” by Amit Tandon, has the relatability to hook audiences to screens. In this special, Amit Tandon creates humour from the struggles of being a father and a husband.

3. Biswa Mast Aadmi (Amazon Prime):

Perhaps the most awaited and relatable special is Biswa Mast Aadmi by Biswa Kalyan Rath. He makes you laugh out loud. One of the funniest comics currently performing, Biswa's stand-up is distinguished by his brilliant story-telling sequences.

4. Landing by Vir Das (Netflix):

Landing by Vir Das discusses his early years in this programme. He then discusses the difficulties faced adjusting to this new environment and advancing to his current position. Since the show is in English, a larger audience can watch it.

5. Keep It Real by Kanan Gill (Amazon Prime):

In Keep it Real, renowned comic icon Kanan Gill, flaunts his forte in deriving humour from daily life situations that we all know. He adds logic and common sense in bringing fun to the seemingly invisible events of our usual life.

6. The Most Interesting Person In The Room by Kenny Sebastian (Netflix):

This comedy special is relatable and very funny. Since Kenny's distinctive style and texture of writing are relevant to millennials and the older Gen Zs, he is able to connect with a significant portion of the youth in India.

7. Gaadi tera bhai chalayega by Nishant Tanwar (Amazon Prime):

Nishant Tanwar, in his comic special, Gaadi tera bhai chalayega, has discussed his goals, desires, problems, and hopes and walks us through his transformation from a misfit to one of the most loved and revered Indian stand-up comedians in India.

8. I'm Not Done Yet by Kapil Sharma (Netflix):

In his Netflix special I’m not done yet, Kapil Sharma takes us on the ride of his life. This show combines Zwigato star Kapil Sharma's sour memories with his never-ending humour. He discusses his difficulties with depression and drinking, his personal and professional setbacks, and, of course, the iconic Twitter incident.

