From Anupama's Rupali Ganguly to Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha: 7 highest paid TV actresses

Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, and others know the seven highest-paid TV actresses and how much they get paid. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

All love TV actresses, which are a big part of our evening. Audiences consider them as a part of their lives. We see them every day on screen. Let’s peek into their lives and learn how much they get paid for our favourite roles. Here are the seven highest-paid actresses in the TV industry:

1. Rupali Ganguly: The ‘Anupamaa’ actress, Rupali Ganguly, comes on top of the highest-paid TV actresses making Rs 3 lakhs per episode as per industry reports. She has been playing the role of Anupamaa, a homemaker on self-discovery since 2020.



2. Tejasswi Prakash: According to reports, the ‘Naagin 6’ actress, Tejasswi Prakash, earns Rs 2 lakhs per episode, making her the second most-paid TV actress. Naagin 6 has been on air since November 1, 2015. Tejasswi has been a part of TV since its beginning.



3. Hina Khan: Hina Khan came to the limelight with the TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. This Big Boss 11 runner-up allegedly gets paid a hefty sum of Rs 1.5 to 2 lakhs per episode. Hina was also a part of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, where she was a runner-up again.

4. Divyanka Tripathi: According to the reports, the ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Divyanka Tripathi earns Rs 1 to 1.5 lakhs per episode. She made her acting debut in the TV industry for Doordarshan.



5. Shakshi Tanwar: With almost 22 years of experience in the TV industry, Shakshi Tanwar reportedly earns Rs 1.25 lakhs per episode. She is famous for her roles in ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’.

6. Ayesha Singh: Ayesha Singh, the Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein star, reportedly earns Rs 80,000 per episode.

7. Sriti Jha: As reported, the ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress earns Rs 75,000 per episode. ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has been on air since 2014, making this the ninth year of the serial.