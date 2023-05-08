Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Anupama's Rupali Ganguly to Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha: 7 highest paid TV actresses

     Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, and others know the seven highest-paid TV actresses and how much they get paid. – By Mahasweta Sarkar

    From Anupamas Rupali Ganguly to Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha 7 highest paid TV actresses MSW
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 8, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

    All love TV actresses, which are a big part of our evening. Audiences consider them as a part of their lives. We see them every day on screen. Let’s peek into their lives and learn how much they get paid for our favourite roles. Here are the seven highest-paid actresses in the TV industry:

    1.     Rupali Ganguly: The ‘Anupamaa’ actress, Rupali Ganguly, comes on top of the highest-paid TV actresses making Rs 3 lakhs per episode as per industry reports. She has been playing the role of Anupamaa, a homemaker on self-discovery since 2020.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

     
    2.     Tejasswi Prakash: According to reports, the ‘Naagin 6’ actress, Tejasswi Prakash, earns Rs 2 lakhs per episode, making her the second most-paid TV actress. Naagin 6 has been on air since November 1, 2015. Tejasswi has been a part of TV since its beginning.
     

    3.     Hina Khan: Hina Khan came to the limelight with the TV serial ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’.  This Big Boss 11 runner-up allegedly gets paid a hefty sum of Rs 1.5 to 2 lakhs per episode. Hina was also a part of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, where she was a runner-up again. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

    4.     Divyanka Tripathi: According to the reports, the ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress Divyanka Tripathi earns Rs 1 to 1.5 lakhs per episode. She made her acting debut in the TV industry for Doordarshan.

     
    5.     Shakshi Tanwar: With almost 22 years of experience in the TV industry, Shakshi Tanwar reportedly earns Rs 1.25 lakhs per episode. She is famous for her roles in ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’.

    6.     Ayesha Singh: Ayesha Singh, the Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mein star, reportedly earns Rs 80,000 per episode. 

    7.     Sriti Jha: As reported, the ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actress earns Rs 75,000 per episode. ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has been on air since 2014, making this the ninth year of the serial.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sriti Jha (@itisriti)

    Last Updated May 8, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sai Pallavi: Know the educational degrees of these 9 South Indian actresses ARB

    From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sai Pallavi: Know the educational degrees of these 9 South Indian actresses

    West Bengal bans 'The Kerala Story', BJP claims DMK abuse of power in Tamil Nadu

    West Bengal bans 'The Kerala Story', BJP claims DMK conspiracy in Tamil Nadu

    Shubman Gill is now Spider-man! Batter becomes 1st cricketer to lend voice for Hollywood movie - WATCH snt

    Shub-man is now Spider-man! Cricketer is voice of Indian Spidey; dubs in Hindi and Punjabi - WATCH

    Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why vma

    Urfi Javed slams Madhuri Dixit's event team; here's why

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai vma

    Lal Salaam: Witness RajiniKanth's never-seen-before intense avatar as Moideen Bhai

    Recent Stories

    Mother's Day: 7 gift ideas to make your mom feel loved and pampered MSW

    Mother's Day: 7 gift ideas to make your mom feel loved and pampered

    Did you know 2 70 crore passengers were denied train travel in FY 2022 23 due to being waitlisted gcw

    Did you know 2.70 crore passengers were denied train travel in FY 2022-23 due to being waitlisted?

    IPL 2023: RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis reveals how he has worked on improving his strike rate-ayh

    IPL 2023: RCB captain Faf du Plessis reveals how he has worked on improving his strike rate

    SSC GD constable result 2023 Scorecards released Here is a step by step guide to check your marks gcw

    SSC GD constable result 2023: Scorecards released; Here's a step-by-step guide to check your marks

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Boat owner Nasser arrested from Kozhikode anr

    Kerala Boat Tragedy: Boat owner Nasser arrested from Kozhikode

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon