Actress Sepideh Moafi revealed she refused her first agent's request to change her name early in her career. The star of 'The Pitt' stood by her decision to remain true to her identity and has since built a successful, varied career.

Actor Sepideh Moafi has shared how she stood her ground early in her career when she was asked to change her name. The actress, who is currently part of the series 'The Pitt,' said she refused the suggestion and chose to stay true to her identity.

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Refusing to Change Her Name

Moafi, whose parents came to the United States as Iranian refugees, spoke about the moment when her first agent advised her to adopt a different name for better opportunities. Recalling the incident, Moafi told PEOPLE, "When I graduated from grad school, my first agent wanted me to change my name and I immediately said, f**k no."

She also spoke about how the decision can be different for different actors and said she does not judge those who choose to change their names. "I know actors who have changed their names and there's no judgment there. And I know a lot of actors, specifically people of color, who have been expected to change their name and haven't," said Moafi, adding: "I don't think there's anything wrong with people who decide to do it."

Staying True to Her Identity

Speaking about why she stood by her decision, Moafi said she did not want to change herself to fit into expectations. "It felt like they needed me to be someone different in order to work or to sell something," she explained. "I refused. I continued, and I ended up booking my first job and then my second and third, and having a beautiful varied career as a result."

She further shared that she hopes others make such choices for themselves and not because of pressure. "I hope anyone who makes that choice makes it for themselves and not because they feel like they need to change who they are in order to be more universally palatable.

A Varied Career

The actress, who plays Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi in 'The Pitt,' has appeared in several popular shows over the years, including 'Blue Bloods,' 'The Good Wife' and 'The Blacklist.' (ANI)